Tea & Therapy: The make-up of a Superwoman

I am moving in with my boyfriend”
“I decided to terminate the pregnancy as I didn’t feel I was ready to be a mother”
“I have travelled to eight countries in the last five years, self-funded and solo”
“I decided to speak up about salary discrimination at my workplace”
“I don’t mind putting up pictures of my imperfect body on social media to kill the pressure of looking a certain way”
You might come across these statements very often these days. Has society changed its outlook or have women become more vocal about their needs and wants? The answers could be multiple but what is essential to notice is that women are in the process of transition wherein their roles aren’t simply defined by how they are able to maintain a healthy balance at home and outside. For a long time this was held as a prerequisite to be called a ‘superwoman’.
But with changing time it is pertinent to change the definition as well. Everyday I meet women from various age groups with so many varying issues that talking about their mental health becomes so important. All of the above statements were made by the women stepping in for help in my clinic at varying stages of their progress.
Seeking mental health help has in general faced immense criticism over the years. There is change in the attitude, slow but there is change. In our sessions we work towards finding a new definition for being a superwoman: being attuned to one’s own physical and mental well being.
Awareness is the key to resolving a lot of impending issues. It is saddening to know that a lot of women let the issues such as irregular menstrual cycle or moodiness before the periods slide citing it is a natural process.
Menstrual health related issues could result in mood disturbances if untreated, especially polycystic ovarian syndrome/disorder. Regular medical check ups for thyroid, diabetes, breast cancer, ovarian cancer are important so as to be on top of one’s physical health.
Postpartum depression (PPD) is said to be prevalent amongst 100-150 per 1000 births (data by WHO). A recent study (2019) in India revealed that the prevalence of PPD is high whereas the percentage of women seeking help is quite low.
Being a mother is supposed to be a joyous experience yet for many new mothers it could result into being helpless due to their mood imbalances. A close inspection and vigilance is important to seek timely help. Hence, awareness is the key.
Depression, anxiety, body dysmorphic disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, self harm tendencies are a couple of commonly seen mental health issues amongst women.
The signs of disturbances could be seen as early as 8/9 years of age. It is often neglected as the individual being too moody, rude, difficult, undisciplined and a nuisance. In a research published in 2018, Indian women make up nearly 37 percent of global female suicide deaths.
It is an alarming rate! Like I mentioned earlier, awareness is definitely a way forward to bring down these glaring numbers. Seeking mental health help needs very simple ingredients: acceptance that there is some problem, it is normal to suffer from emotional disturbances (as normal as suffering from cold and cough), and that seeking help can be instrumental in resolving these disturbances.
So, if you ask me what goes into the making of a superwoman, I would put taking care of self, both mentally as well as physically on top of the list. A recent film watch made me realise that media portrayal of women and their roles makes so much of an impact.
I recollect one line in particular, ‘Mothers aren’t allowed to show a side of themselves that’s anything but virtuous, even if it forces them to lose some of their identity.’ This statement I believe has been used and overused for a long time.
As long as roles are strictly going to be looked at through the lens of gender, existence of discord is quite prevalent. Education and awareness begins at home just like charity. Being kind and warm not just towards others but also self helps in creating a harmonious and balanced self as well as society.
Thus on this Women’s Day let’s all pledge towards uplifting each other, celebrating the achievements, using media as a healthy platform, encouraging those in need to seek help, and most importantly look inward and embrace one’s own identity without airbrushing or touch-up!
http://anjalichhabria.com MINDTEMPLE