Tea & Therapy: The make-up of a Superwoman

Menstrual health related issues could result in mood disturbances if untreated, especially polycystic ovarian syndrome/disorder. Regular medical check ups for thyroid, diabetes, breast cancer, ovarian cancer are important so as to be on top of one’s physical health.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is said to be prevalent amongst 100-150 per 1000 births (data by WHO). A recent study (2019) in India revealed that the prevalence of PPD is high whereas the percentage of women seeking help is quite low.

Being a mother is supposed to be a joyous experience yet for many new mothers it could result into being helpless due to their mood imbalances. A close inspection and vigilance is important to seek timely help. Hence, awareness is the key.

Depression, anxiety, body dysmorphic disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, self harm tendencies are a couple of commonly seen mental health issues amongst women.

The signs of disturbances could be seen as early as 8/9 years of age. It is often neglected as the individual being too moody, rude, difficult, undisciplined and a nuisance. In a research published in 2018, Indian women make up nearly 37 percent of global female suicide deaths.

It is an alarming rate! Like I mentioned earlier, awareness is definitely a way forward to bring down these glaring numbers. Seeking mental health help needs very simple ingredients: acceptance that there is some problem, it is normal to suffer from emotional disturbances (as normal as suffering from cold and cough), and that seeking help can be instrumental in resolving these disturbances.

So, if you ask me what goes into the making of a superwoman, I would put taking care of self, both mentally as well as physically on top of the list. A recent film watch made me realise that media portrayal of women and their roles makes so much of an impact.

I recollect one line in particular, ‘Mothers aren’t allowed to show a side of themselves that’s anything but virtuous, even if it forces them to lose some of their identity.’ This statement I believe has been used and overused for a long time.

As long as roles are strictly going to be looked at through the lens of gender, existence of discord is quite prevalent. Education and awareness begins at home just like charity. Being kind and warm not just towards others but also self helps in creating a harmonious and balanced self as well as society.

Thus on this Women’s Day let’s all pledge towards uplifting each other, celebrating the achievements, using media as a healthy platform, encouraging those in need to seek help, and most importantly look inward and embrace one’s own identity without airbrushing or touch-up!

http://anjalichhabria.com MINDTEMPLE