Tea & Therapy: Property and plight

Bachelor without buddies

I am turning 38 next month. Most of my friends are either married or parenting their kids. I have found a new set of people to hang out with but they are all younger to me. I miss hanging out with people my age. I also feel the need to find a partner but feel it is too late. I feel quite lost and at times find myself lonely. What can I do to reduce these feelings?

At times when you look at others following certain societal ways of functioning it might lead to a feeling of being left behind. I believe this is something that’s happening currently in your case as well. In order to reduce your feelings of loneliness and being lost you need to first start working on your tendency to compare with your peers and others around you.

Maybe at an earlier age need for a partner may not be high, which is why you did not comply with others around you. Your personal inhibitions might be causing a hindrance in pursuing what you want. Thus, focus on what you need right now without caging yourself in an arbitrary timeline.

Employee under stress

I work in a financial company as a financial advisor. It is a huge responsibility to take on as people trust me with their money and allowing me to guide them through. I am in essence not a decision-maker and feel immense pressure when asked to make decisions. This job gives me great stress and I am unable to make a switch as I don’t have enough energy to think about alternatives after working hard every day. What can I do in this situation?

Many a time it may happen that our inhibitions lead to certain rigid beliefs about yourself. Certain personality traits work better when given an environment to flourish. Your job profile is a space where your comfort zone is challenged and the latent personality trait of decision making is enhanced.

You could seek professional help to tap into this better and make an informed choice about switching work. After this, if you still feel that you can do better in a different job profile then take some time off so that you can think straight and logically.

Property and plight

Years ago I had made an investment in a property. It was an impulsive decision on my part but until recently nothing about it was worrisome. Now I received court orders stating that I have bought the place with illegal means and need to present proof of otherwise. I am nearing 60 and all this is affecting my health as well as my reputation in the industry. How do I go about?

g I am sure all these legal hassles might be quite distressing. Address your issues with your legal help so as to gather more clarity on this matter. Panic and anxiety worsen the situation and don’t allow you to think clearly. With the help of your lawyer figure out a way in this situation that results in a resolution.

In the process even if there is a possibility of any loss on your part, respond to the situation rather than reacting. A calmer approach will always lead to a more rational response than a reactive one. Reactivity in this matter might simply raise your anxiety and affect your well being in the process not just physical but also emotional.

Freedom vs family life