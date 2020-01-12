Tea & Therapy: Groom’s grief

Snappy sportsperson

I used to play professional hockey at National level from my school until few months ago. I suffered from a serious injury and since then have not been able to go back on field. Doctors have all suggested that I quit the game and focus on physiotherapy completely so that there isn’t a relapse as the muscles are still tender. Both the wait and the possibility of not being able to play again are bothering me to no end. I snap very easily and everyone around me finds me grumpy. What can I do?

I am sorry to hear about your injury. I believe for a passionate player like you this must be one of the toughest times of your life to recover from an injury and also hope that the end result of the recovery helps you get back on the field as well.

Your mood being grumpy and you getting snappy at others is probably the result of underlying fear and frustration. Speaking to a sports psychologist could be a beneficial step in order to get a better understanding about your situation as well as learn how to have a better hold over your emotions so that it doesn’t hinder the recovery process.

Dating a ‘ghost’?

I got onto a dating app three months ago. It was going well initially as I got to talk to new people and found it quite interesting. I finally met someone two weeks ago and thought he was someone I would like to date. We met few times and he also showed inclination each time we met. But for the last three days we haven’t spoken, I tried contacting him and he hasn’t replied to any of those attempts. I am not sure what to make out of this and feel very stupid to be on this app in the first place. I don’t think talking to my friends would also help as they might mock me. What can I do?

Dating apps can be unpredictable when it comes to whether or not people would be consistent in responding or communicating. You have done all that you can to try and get in touch with him and now it’s essential to let him respond when he can without you making anymore attempts.

It also appears that his silence has led to few questions about how you view yourself. You were on this app for an experience and experiences come in various ways. This doesn’t reflect how you are as a person and definitely doesn’t define you as being stupid.