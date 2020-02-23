Tea & therapy: Doubtful distance

Anxious over settling abroad

A few days ago my friend announced that she is moving to a small town in Europe for good. It seemed to be a joke but she actually is making that move by the end of this month. Looking at her decision I was really amazed at the risk taking behaviour. I have dreamt of moving abroad as well but haven’t been able to gather courage and make the move. How do I push myself to do this?

Often change might look scary and terrifying but at the same time it also could be quite thrilling. We limit ourselves with bunch of ‘what ifs’ which might lead to a never ending loop of negative thoughts. Since your decision of moving abroad seems unreal to you, others may also not begin to show faith until you end up doing something concrete.

Courage to move will develop once you begin with the process and not simply keep these plans as mere ideas. Any behaviour that helps you move slightly further is a sign of progress and an addition to the courage. In addition to this, talking to agencies that help in the process of moving abroad can also be a start to your working towards achieving the dream.

the changed co-worker

My colleague at work is few years older than me and has had experience in a previous organization as well. She has recently joined us and initially things were moving smoothly but soon she began throwing her weight around and started creating a bias in the environment by making it a hierarchy based atmosphere.

She has become difficult to deal with and I don’t wish to work with her any more. How do I tell her that we need to maintain only professional relationship and not cross any lines?

The situation looks difficult to handle without losing your patience with your colleague. At times it is other’s insecurities that might be creating a disturbance in the work environment. You can point this out to her next time around something similar happens so that she realizes her fault. Also bring it to her notice that work might get affected if both of you are constantly going to be at logger heads with each other with respect to who is the senior.

At times being direct and straightforward without mincing your words helps to create a healthy distance from an unpleasant colleague and you end up sharing a formal relationship with them.

Baffled businessman

I am a 46 year old businessman. I invested a heavy sum into a new venture and have incurred a loss. I am aware about how business works and that it has its own share of ups and downs but the loss too high to ignore or rationalise. I feel suicidal lately and haven’t been too communicative at home as well. I am worried that I might take some drastic steps and I don’t wish to. Please help!

I understand that your work might be giving you immense pressure which is leading you to think in extremes as far as your life safety is concerned. Since you are aware that these thoughts are intrusive and harmful and you would want to do something about it, seeking immediate professional help is recommended.

Suicidal thoughts need professional intervention so that your fear that ‘you might take some drastic steps’ doesn’t come true. With the help of a professional you will come to a more secure place in your thoughts and also will be able to think rationally and work towards salvaging your business.

Doubtful distance