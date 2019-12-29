Sadfishing and other mental health trends in 2019

Digital information is fast selling as people have access to it at their fingertips. The taboo associated with seeking help is also slowly diminishing. The millennial generation is moving towards prioritising their mental health by reaching out to seek help in the form of therapy as well as medical intervention if need be. There are apps that helps in self management (app provides feedback to the user for sleep, eating habits, stress levels etc.), for improving cognitive skills (presenting levels to clear that challenges one’s cognitive abilities), tracking the intensity and frequency of anxiety attacks, self help tips (depending on your area of interest, the app can send you tutorials, videos or reading material regularly).

Several schools and colleges this year arranged for talks on mental health and speaking to the younger lot made me realise that educational institutions pay such an immense role in shaping a young child’s mind and making him/ her sensitive towards the importance of mental health and being able to effectively handle one’s own emotions right from an early age. Various independent organisations working in the field of mental health well being have undertaken the task of curating syllabus for schools revolving around mental and emotional health. As the kids start learning Math and Science, learning about how to identify emotions of self and others, managing stress as well as time better are few other things that this syllabus would aim at teaching.

Another trend that this year noticed was during the World Mental Health day, focusing on suicide prevention. The statistics are out there and glaring: every 40 seconds someone loses their life to suicide. This year WHO introduced ’40 seconds of action’ in order to create awareness amongst people about the increasing rate of suicide around the globe as well the role one can play in helping prevent the same. There is an increase in the rate of suicide amongst young adults and the numbers are grim. WHO’s initiative is towards curbing this growing menace.

Depression, anxiety and substance abuse were seen on a rise this year, especially amongst the young population. This has resulted in higher number cases of drop-outs, burnout and in extreme cases quitting of jobs due to immense stress levels and lack of resources to handle it. Corporate organisations are joining hands with mental health service providers for the betterment of their employees. According to a study published in Harvard Business Review, a whopping 20% of the respondents admitted having to quit a job due to mental health reasons.