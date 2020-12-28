MentalHealth: Having trouble managing stress? Dr Anjali Chhabria shows you how to deal with problems

I recent met a person via matrimonial site. Ever the coronavirus outbreak, my efforts towards finding a life partner have been seriously thwarted. I am 32-years-old, stressed and feel I have missed the bus. I have been trying to find a life partner for while now. But owing to hectic work life and erratic lifestyle, I haven’t been able to handle personal life much. How do I reduce the stress?

Ans: The sources of stress are multiple here: The notion of having missed the bus, pandemic and existing workload. In order to reduce stress in all of these areas, drawing boundaries is essential. Start from work so that you get enough time to invest in your personal life. As far as getting married is concerned, you can either ponder over the delayed process due to your own doing or be proactive in finding a companion, which you need. The latter option will help you achieve this goal effectively. Action taken towards finding a life partner, drawing boundaries and taking up few activities that you like can help reduce stress.

The film industry has taken quite a hit in recent times, and I am a victim of losing out on two new projects that came my way in January. We were scheduled to start shooting in April, but the COVID situation put a pause and then in next few months a complete stop. Though things have opened up and people are beginning to shoot, my projects are yet to pick up. I am living on my savings, but can’t say for sure for next year. Please tell me what can I do to handle myself better?

Ans: Loss of steady income can be a concerning factor especially if you are handling yourself independently. To begin with, you can evaluate expenses that can be cut down so that you can save some more. Apart from that connect with your family as well so that if not financial then at least emotional support can be sought. Looking for other projects simultaneously is also important as your projects are yet to pick up. I understand that financial crunch is a huge stress factor however stressing about this fact could only result into more fear and less productivity.