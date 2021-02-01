MentalHealth: Dealing with homesickness

My wife and I got into an ugly fight a few days ago that resulted in her moving back to her parent’s house. This distance somewhere helped me gain a perspective on marriage, which was quite a revelation. I realised that our marriage had few red flags right from the beginning and that we chose to ignore them as other things were falling in place. We have been married for little over a year now and have fought constantly during this period. I think we aren’t compatible with each other and she feels I am saying this in the heat of moment. What can be done here?

Ans: You mentioned gaining some perspective in last few days, hold on to it until you get into a meaningful discussion with your wife. I believe you both can benefit from seeking marital therapy just so that the two of you can make informed decisions with respect to your marriage. The process of working with a professional can be of great help in understanding not just your individual selves, but also each other. The problem areas in marriage are discussed so as to get an idea what’s workable and what’s not. This could help decide whether calling it quits is the best option or not.