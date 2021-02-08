MentalHealth: Confused over changing career? Dr Anjali Chhabria helps you arrive at a conclusion

I am a 19-year-old student. I was into fashion earlier, and am now interested in law. I want to pursue it, but I am unsure of how to go about it. I asked my parents and a few other people, but didn’t get much help. My parents aren’t well-educated and I am an only child. I feel quite lost. My friends have picked up careers of their liking and I feel left out. I don’t know if I am making the right choice. How can I get more help and figure out a way for myself?

Ans: Career choices require three elements: Personality, aptitude and interest. You already are interested in law, now figure out the aptitude and personality part required for this field. You can approach a career counsellor and get a better understanding of these aspects. The counsellor can also shed light on other professions you can be good at based on the evaluation. This will help you make an informed choice. Reading up about law and the future prospects will result in getting some insight here.

I fell in love with a distant cousin after spending a holiday at their place last year. She is also in love with me and we have been dating since then. Now our families are looking for a prospective match for us and I am not sure how to bring this up with our families. My family is quite open and understanding, but I can’t be too sure about hers. Will this be frowned upon by others? Will we be banished from our families? These questions haunt me. How do you suppose we go about this and get married eventually?