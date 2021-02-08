MentalHealth: Confused over changing career? Dr Anjali Chhabria helps you arrive at a conclusion

I am a 19-year-old student. I was into fashion earlier, and am now interested in law. I want to pursue it, but I am unsure of how to go about it. I asked my parents and a few other people, but didn’t get much help. My parents aren’t well-educated and I am an only child. I feel quite lost. My friends have picked up careers of their liking and I feel left out. I don’t know if I am making the right choice. How can I get more help and figure out a way for myself?
Ans: Career choices require three elements: Personality, aptitude and interest. You already are interested in law, now figure out the aptitude and personality part required for this field. You can approach a career counsellor and get a better understanding of these aspects. The counsellor can also shed light on other professions you can be good at based on the evaluation. This will help you make an informed choice. Reading up about law and the future prospects will result in getting some insight here.
I fell in love with a distant cousin after spending a holiday at their place last year. She is also in love with me and we have been dating since then. Now our families are looking for a prospective match for us and I am not sure how to bring this up with our families. My family is quite open and understanding, but I can’t be too sure about hers. Will this be frowned upon by others? Will we be banished from our families? These questions haunt me. How do you suppose we go about this and get married eventually?
Ans: Approaching your family and discussing this is step one so that you have all the necessary support from them when it comes to talking to your girlfriend’s family. Also speaking to your girlfriend is essential so that when the time comes to approach her family you two are on the same page. You both have feelings towards each other and given the family connections it could be difficult making them understand. However, focus on bringing everyone on similar page rather than same page. This will enable smoother communication between families. It is important for you and your partner to be open to criticism as this sort of an alliance can be met with some comments.
I am an artist and quite good at my work. I recently put up my work online and it has been doing well. However, I am unsure about a lot of aspects in this field. I feel I charge less fearing that people might not buy if it is priced higher. Recently, my friends told me I should reframe my pricing as it isn’t equivalent to my efforts. I feel bad about this whole thing and don’t know what to do. Please help.
Ans: Your anxiety is quite natural as you are new to the online culture. You can, however, bridge the gap between lack of knowledge and limitation by opting for online training in how to market yourself in this field. There are plenty of courses available that focus on building the business and help you learn the nuances of the same. You are keen on making this work for you, additionally you are confident about your skills as well. Mix these two and set out on a learning the ropes of the business path.