Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I'm 33 years old. My aunt tested COVID-19 positive last week. And ever since I've been very nervous. I can't stop thinking about it and keep wondering what if this happens to me. My aunt has mild symptoms and she seems to be dealing with it better than me. Please help me as I'm starting to lose my sleep over this.

The problem seems to become more real when it happens to one of the loved ones. The anxiety about getting infected is normal and common in the present time. What is important is to continue to focus on taking precautionary measures and carry on with your daily routine to keep yourself busy. Regular interaction with friends and family is equally important. Try to challenge your thoughts and rationalise them that your aunt getting affected doesn't change the possibility or probability of getting oneself infected. In fact you can model after your aunt’s courage in dealing with the situation. Bring yourself back to the present moment reminding yourself that you are safe and secure whenever you have a ‘what if’ thought. If the symptoms continue Then please contact your local psychiatrist.

I got back to India through the evacuation flight. I am in quarantine now, but I worry of showing any symptom and also the isolation has been very tough. I feel low and want to know what can I do to feel better as distracting myself is not helping much. Please guide.

Separation from others and lack of activity gives one a lot of time to think. It's important that you utilise your time and form a daily routine. Include activities such as exercise, meditation, talking to loved ones, playing games, etc. Avoid binge watching news and having conversations about the pandemic. Whenever you worry about developing a symptom remind yourself that you are currently fit and fine, so you can be relaxed. It's also important to keep a healthy diet to keep your immunity up. Try to take one day at a time instead of frequently questioning when quarantine will get over as you already know the answer.

I am 28 years old and was going to get married last month, but due to the pandemic we could not. I miss my fiancé a lot and keep thinking how we would have been together. It makes me very sad and I often cry about it. He is very supportive, but not being able to live with him has been very hard. what do you suggest I can do?

The current situation has affected many personal plans and feeling sad and disappointed about it is normal. With the restrictions lifting up gradually, you both can start planning to spend time together by taking every necessary precaution. You both must connect virtually and find alternate ways of doing the same things as you would do in person. For example watching movie, reading or listening to music together, having date nights, etc. Possibly readjusting your perspective and thinking of this as a prolonged courtship can help. If you continue to feel low please contact your local counsellor.