Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

Hi. I am 24 years old, living with my parents in Mumbai. I get very scared every time my father steps out to go to his workplace which is in the next lane. Even though he's alone in the office, I worry if it is safe for him to go. Every time he comes back we have an argument about this. Please help me understand how I should deal with this situation.

It is normal to be concerned about your loved ones' safety specially in the present circumstance. It is also important to have mutual understanding and trust in one another in taking required precautions. Try not to assume the worst. In fact, be curious how he is managing to maintain social distance and keep himself protected. It may be a good idea to accompany him once to feel more assured that he's being responsible. Have a healthy discussion with logical explanations if you find him careless. it's also important to start adapting to the new situation as the lock down restrictions are being lifted.

Hi. I'm a 36-year-old graphic designer, working from home at present. Sometimes I don't see any point in life. There is so much suffering right now. I feel low thinking about what's happening and don't seem to have any enthusiasm. Even my friends have started saying that I'm not keeping much in touch with them. There's nothing much to discuss, because I feel so blah. Is there something I can do to feel better?

The pandemic has affected many lives and many areas of life. It can get difficult to deal with the negative news on a daily basis, and it may make one feel hopeless and helpless. It's important to focus on the things which are in your control. Avoid excessive news, engage in light conversations With your loved ones, and focus on the positive news of unity and altruism amongst people. Also, seeing a silver lining, accepting the situation and looking it as a challenge that we can overcome, will help. You can also feel more positive by contributing in this situation within your capacity of time, money and other resources. However, If you continue to feel low, please contact your local psychiatrist or counsellor.

My in-laws will are going to be living with us for a few months, since my husband is not comfortable having them live by themselves. I'm worried how I will get along because I've never lived with them. And, there is also the question of privacy. Can you give me some tips on how to adjust to the situation?

It will help to remember that they want their stay to be as comfortable as you would like to be upon their arrival. Try not to presume how it will be like and take each day as it comes. Build a good rapport and understanding by having frank conversations, communicating certain difficulties that you might be facing, and encouraging them to do the same. It’s important to recognise the differences in your and their lifestyles. Try and be open and flexible and also ease them into your daily routine. It’s also important to have positive experiences with them — such as watching programs together or playing a board game, or plan pleasant surprise for them. In case of arguments, try not to challenge their fundamental beliefs. Also, plan with your husband some ideas of having ‘couple-time’ during their stay and also share them with your in-laws.