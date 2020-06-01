Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

Hi I'm 32 years old working in Mumbai since January. My roommate recently left for his hometown and I've been feeling very lonely since then. I am lost these days and not so focused on work. I also have to do everything on my own, so it’s becoming a lot. How do I get out of this low phase?

Being by yourself and managing home single-handedly can get overwhelming and stressful, especially at times like these. You are probably missing the company of your friend and the comfort of dividing responsibilities with him. It's important that you keep in touch with your loved ones more often then usual and share some light conversations with them. Use the time you used to spend with your friend in engaging in pleasurable activities such as reading, listening to music, watching movies, sitcom, etc. Take shortcuts for doing chores and do not repeatedly remind yourself of how things used to be. Instead, focus on how you would like things to be here on.

Hi. I have a 16-year-old attending online school classes. All her classmates seem to be doing a lot of other courses during this lockdown. I'm feeling a lot of pressure to get my daughter to do the same, but she doesn’t want to. Is it okay if she engages in hobbies instead of learning something? Will she not miss out and lag behind her peers? I keep thinking about this. Please help.

It is ideal to make the most of one’s time. However, it's important to understand how one makes the most can vary with each person. Every child is different and can have varied interests and strengths. Forcing her to do something will stress her out and she will feel inadequate if she is not able to cope. It is best to encourage and motivate her to develop skills she is interested in. It's completely alright if she wishes to develop hobbies during this time. Remind yourself that the courses her classmates are doing are not the only benchmark for success. Focus on your daughter's positive qualities that will help her be successful in her own way and keep balance between learning/ productivity and fun.

Hi I'm 40 years old. I own a shop which is shut during lock down. But soon things will start to open up and I will have to go to work. I feel anxious about that fact and want to be more prepared mentally. What can I do so that I stop assuming the worst will happen and just take this as a change in life? Please guide.

It is normal to feel unsafe to step out given the current scenario. However, as you mentioned it's very important that we start adjusting to the new lifestyle. Begin by taking one day at a time and focus on your daily chores and interactions and enjoy them to the fullest. Ensure that you are busy and do not spend time constantly thinking about it. Have a brief conversation with those are already working outside their homes to understand the change scenario even better. Whenever you find yourself imagining the worst or question what will happen, consciously bring yourself back to the present moment and focus on how things are okay around you. If the problem persists get in touch with a counsellor to help you with your anxiety.