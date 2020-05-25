Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

My girlfriend and I have been having lot of arguments about when we should start meeting. The restrictions in my area are lifted up, but she still wants to wait. I’m beginning to think if she is okay to not meet me. Why is she not excited to see me? She says I don't understand her feelings, and she has started getting irritated with me now. What should I do? I just want us to go back to normal. Please help me.

It’s certainly difficult to be separated from your loved one, especially if you were used to meeting often. I understand your eagerness to see her and possibly she misses seeing you too. But, it appears that she’s scared and doesn’t feel safe to step out. Try not to take it personally or become insecure as her behaviour is a reflection of her anxiety and not lack of desire to see you. It will help if you empathise and assure her that it will get better and you are there for her. Perhaps talk about your experience of venturing out after so many days to help her feel normal about it. It’s also very important that you don’t make her feel guilty for not meeting you sooner.

Hi. I’m a teacher of secondary high school and been taking online school classes. I actually love what I do, but, lately, I’m not enjoying it so much. The interaction is so much different than in a classroom. I’m not able to use a lot of my creative ideas or keep students engaged as I used to. I sometimes think I’m not doing a great job. How do I stop feeling this?

'Work from home' comes with it's own set of challenges. It sounds like it’s placed some restrictions on your style of teaching. It’s important not to be hard on yourself and see it objectively that given the circumstances, you have adapted well and doing your best, even if it is not your usual best and it’s not perfect. Managing home with less help and managing young students, is a good job done in itself. It will help if you look at each day and how it went overall without getting into details or critically evaluating what’s missing or, comparing it to how it used to be. Also, appreciating your efforts and dedication will keep you motivated and make this transition smoother and more enjoyable.

I’m 50 years old. I own a salon which is shut for many weeks now. I’m not financially well-to-do, and have nothing much to do at home. I started working from a very young and that’s been my life. I just feel this emptiness when I wake up, like nothing feels good anymore. Few times I have even cried. Should I be concerned? What should I do?

Going from working long hours to almost nothing, can be overwhelming. It may be difficult for you to function daily without looking forward to work, or staying busy at work, because that’s been a major part of your life. So other activities are not giving you as much joy. It’s also possible you feel a sense of purposeless or hopeless due to current circumstances. I suggest you monitor your mood, sleep, appetite and if you see significant disturbance, consult a therapist or a psychiatrist. Also ensure to include daily exercise, keeping in touch with friends/family daily and getting involved in enjoyable activities such as reading, watching a movie and reduce your idle time.