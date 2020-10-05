Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I am 23 years old and recently went through a breakup. We were dating for the last three years and I didn’t see this coming. I have cried a lot in past few days and my parents are getting worried for me as well. He abruptly decided to cut me off and didn’t give me a reason. I tried calling him, but to no avail. I don’t know what to do to stop feeling this pain. He was my first love and a great support system. Please help.

Ans: I am very sorry to hear about your breakup. Yes, three-year long relationship and sudden break up could be quite frustrating and annoying to say the least. Your emotional reactions are relevant to what you are feeling and it will take sometime to let this reality sink in. One thing that needs to change though is you trying to find the answers constantly. It is necessary to give yourself some space so that you are able to calm down. At the moment decisions are made at an emotional level and may not necessarily be helpful. Take support of your family as they can really help you through this tough time.

I was recently diagnosed with malaria and was in hospital for the same for five days. The initial symptoms were similar to that of COVID-19 and it freaked me out. Even when my reports came back negative, I didn’t believe them. I came home last week and still have sleepless nights about me falling sick again. I am averse to hospitals and doctors now. I woke up screaming from sleep yesterday after a nightmare about falling sick. What can I do?

Ans: Health scares in times like these could be a stressful factor. I would begin by highlighting this fact that despite your fear and anxiety you managed to complete your treatment plan and come back home safe and sound. As far as falling sick again is concerned, that fear needs to be worked upon with the help of a professional as s/he can work with you effectively. Take as much help as possible at the moment from resources available so that you get back to being your healthy self. Draw a line between being cautious and overly conscious as that kickstarts your anxiety.

Last week I attended a friend’s wedding in a town close to mine. I came back two days ago after a mini vacation I took post the wedding. I received a call yesterday from my married friend that her few family members are down with fever and they are being tested for COVID-19. I felt the ground shifting under my feet after I heard that. I live with my mother who is diabetic and I wouldn’t want anything to happen to her. I am very scared as I interacted with the family closely last week.

Ans: Your anxiety is quite palpable here given the nature of the information. I would suggest rather than letting anxiety get better of you, monitor yourself and take suggestion of your family doctor who can guide you better. If need be get a test done so that there is better clarity and the result would pave a way further in this process. Take one stress at a time as you may not be able to deal with everything together. Be in touch with relevant sources for help rather than relying on half-cooked stories or information. Overall, there are too many misconceptions and very few authentic sources for information so check the reliability.