Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I shifted from Bhopal to Mumbai last year. I have always lived a sheltered life back home and coming to Mumbai was a huge shift. I settled after an initial period of confusion. Since the lockdown began, I haven’t been able to go back home as I fear what if while travelling, I contract the virus or worse am asymptomatic and end up giving it to my family. I really miss my family, especially now since I am unable to meet my friends as well. What should I do?

Ans: Sense of loneliness could be quite high now as you are here by yourself and are still in the process of doing things on your own. Your worries and concerns are quite valid, however, there is a way out of this predicament. There are certain measures that you can take while travelling and once you reach there you can opt for voluntary isolation for a couple of days before you meet your family. This way you can be sure that you are reaching home in a healthy state. In given times being with people who you are close to, can help cope with the situation better.

In the last few months there have been quite a few changes in our lifestyles, and I made a lot of adjustments as I hate being at home. I got married at the end of 2019 and until May, my wife and I were happy spending all our time together. But now I see a decline in that as well and I feel that it has hampered our sex life. I feel reluctant to initiate or reciprocate her efforts. Is there something to be worried about?

Ans: I understand it must be difficult to adjust to this change all of a sudden as we were left with no choice. It often happens that the initial novelty in a relationship experiences some bumps as we get to know each other. Check for a couple of things in order to understand if there’s a grave problem and a need to seek professional help. Any sort of stress that has increased in the recent past, miscommunication between you and your partner, any sexual discomfort experienced recently or physical ailment? All these could be contributing factors to reduced libido. In case you feel presence of any of these issues, consult a professional.

I work in the media industry and it has been hit very badly as most shoots pose so much danger. I went out on a shoot after months and saw that people are simply taking all this very lightly. I am concerned about my well-being and don’t want to fall sick because of some careless people. It is quite annoying to work in such an environment. How do I tackle this?

Ans: Your agitation is quite palpable. Presence of many people at shoots could result in more threat and worry. Along with taking personal care we also need to ensure that the environment we live in is complying to guidelines. Shoots are allowed when they comply to these guidelines as well and you can always report the authorities if there is any lax with respect to safety measures. Your fear of falling sick will continue to fester if you don’t act on it. Thus, rope in official help when you see others are failing to follow the simple laid down rules. You can also speak to the shoot management regarding this before escalating matters to the authority.