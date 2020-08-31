Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

Hello ma’am, I am 31 years old and work in an IT firm. I am a software engineer and have been in this company for the last two years. Of late, I have been feeling too stressed with my workplace as the management has changed. The superiors are no longer considerate of work-life balance. I am planning to quit and find another job, but the pandemic situation is giving me tough time as well. I don’t know what to do anymore.

Ans: The current situation does act like a hindering factor in making life decisions as a lot has changed in the last few months. Your mental well-being is quite important in this scenario than anything else. You can begin by making a contingency plan here, that is, figure out the job scenario in your field, the hiring rate and possible openings. Also, focus on your savings and any upcoming expenditure. This will take care of any stress that you might have financially. Work-life balance is essential to maintain a healthy living.

I got married in January this year. It was an arranged marriage. We were to go for our honeymoon in March, but due to COVID-19 pandemic the plan had to be cancelled. I understand that it was an unfortunate timing. But, I have noticed my husband and I rarely spend time with each other even though we are at home 24*7. We live with our in-laws and he tends to either spend time as a family or use work or sleep as an excuse. I don’t know whether our marriage is working out or not.

Ans: In an arranged marriage scenario communication is something that develops over a period of time. And for this to happen both partners have to make an effort. Since you have doubts whether your marriage is working out or not, communicating this to your husband is important. Your set of expectations will only be understood when you talk about them. You initiating this conversation could also be an encouragement for him to speak his mind about the relationship. Also, planning few activities which involves just the two of you, like a games night or a movie night, could also act as an ice-breaker here since going out isn’t a possibility at this point in time.

I am a mother of three children between the age of five to 10 years. They all have online schools on and often there is chaos over gadgets and access to them. They prefer spending all their time on screens than interacting in person. I can hardly blame them as they have to study as well as do their assignments online. And because they can’t go out to play their leisure time is also screens. How do I make a change in their routine?

Ans: It must be a tough time for you to handle so many responsibilities at the same time. The existing way of teaching is proving to be difficult for most parents as there is a confusion over where to draw line for the well-being of the child. Since outdoor activities are completely shut and all that the child has is an access to screen, your concerns are in the right place. However, we can overcome this by adding non-screen activities to their schedule. Apart from studies and assignments, it is important to draw a schedule for their leisure screen time so that it doesn’t get too out of hand. Involving them in cooking, cleaning, gardening, board games or card games, taking care of their own tasks are few initiatives that have worked really well in engaging the kids.