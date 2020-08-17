Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I’ve never been close to my family due to differences and always stayed out of my way, doing work and whatnot. I built my walls around them, but now in lockdown everyone is forced to be with each other. Despite all the memories we had, I don’t feel any affection for them and am just numb. My walls do not come down and my family is frustrated with me. Every time they get in my personal space, I have breathing problems, panic attacks and fear. Is there something wrong with me?

It appears that your family relationships got hampered over a period of time. Since all of you are spending so much time together the vulnerabilities of each individual will also be visible more often than before. It’s essential to hold a conversation with them explaining where exactly you are coming from so that there is some peace henceforth. Drawing certain boundaries mutually is always better than imposing them onto others. Also, working with a professional as a family could be of help. The therapist can work with individual, as well as family, issues effectively.

I have spent half my life in a wheelchair, paralysed from the waist down due to an accident early on in life. I made my peace with it, but feel more suffocated and frustrated than normal because I’m constantly in my house with my rescue dog who has not been able to go outside for a while. I manage my resources, but there is only so much I can do. I cannot call any family members because I already feel like a burden on them and they live far away. Most importantly, my house is built to help me move around and I will not be comfortable in another house. How do I stop these negative feelings?

Ans: The current scenario is very strange and is capable of bringing out overwhelming emotions. Your negative feelings that surface due to being stuck in the house with so many restrictions are understandable. Since you mentioned your family is far away, it doesn’t mean that they won’t be of any help to you. You can always discuss what kind of help you need and together figure out a mid-way. Sometimes, finding people who run a group for paralysed people can also help understand how others are coping with the lockdown.

I’m a 19-year-old. I’m interning with a psychiatrist online to pass the time and gain experience. However, what I did not realise is that the amount of work I’m given I’m also seeing the diagnoses live and noting it down. Slowly it started to take a toll on my mental health and couldn't stop thinking about it. Their situations, especially in such times, make me sad and depressed about the world. It also makes me angry. I often end up crying later. I really want to continue with this work, but I don’t know how to handle my emotions.

Ans: Handling emotions effectively is learnt over a period of time. Your internship involves working with real people with real problems in life. Since you have just begun to interact with such scenarios, I believe it might get to you emotionally. In order to build a wall around you so that you don’t get too carried away, start the internship by learning more about this field theoretically. Once you understand the nuances of this profession you will be in a better place to handle the practical part. I would suggest that you do take into consideration your emotions before taking on someone else’s emotions as yours.