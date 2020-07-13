Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I am a housewife. Since the lockdown, my work has increased tenfold. No maids are allowed and I have become like a maid in my house. All I have been doing is cleaning and cooking and making tea and snacks. I have become irritable and depressed and feel no one really cares. How do I make my family understand my anxiety and feelings?

Ans: I understand that current time is tough on home-makers like you as your workload has gone up all of a sudden. Tough time also offers a learning curve for a lot of us. So far you have been doing your job diligently, but with no extra help things could get overwhelming for you. In order to make your family sensitive towards your anxiety, start with communicating about the same. Involve them in household tasks, delegate the work and share the responsibilities. It will take a little while, but with continuous efforts it will get better.

I am a primary school teacher in a small school in Virar. All my life I have used colourful charts and books, etc., to teach my students and was very happy with the little faces around me. Since the lockdown, we have been asked to teach ‘online’. I don't even know how to make online presentations or get on this Zoom thing. I try asking my friends, but I get confused every time. I am scared I will lose my job due to this incompetency. What shall I do?

Ans: This lockdown period has proven to be challenging for most of us, be it learning technology or simply accepting the concept of staying at home. I gather that the technology aspect of teaching is overwhelming you. Breaking down your problem can help here. If you are unable to understand the technology from your friends, try following certain YouTube videos that act as a guide or manual. You could also conduct a mock session with your fellow colleagues or family members so as to get comfortable with the interface. You could also request your school authorities to hold a training session for all the teachers as this is a new phenomenon for all you and a thorough training might help resolve all your queries.

My daughter holds a clerical position in a private hospital. Every time she leaves the house, my heart starts pounding. I wait anxiously all day till she returns. I can hardly bring myself to do anything else. As a result, my blood pressure is rising and I keep snapping at everyone. Even if she feels tired or complains of a headache, I feel terrified that she has contracted this deadly virus. How can I take care of herself and me and our family?

Ans: The fear around contracting this virus is quite paramount. Given the environment your daughter works in, it is understandable that why you are so fearful. It is important to acknowledge this fear but not let it control you. Engage yourself in tasks that are in your control rather than those that aren’t. Your daughter must be taking utmost care of her hygiene so that the chances of getting infected go down. Take care of your fear by reducing the time you spend in worrying and investing it in being in the present. Additionally, you can speak to someone in your family about your anxiety so that while articulating you might realize how rational or irrational certain fears you have could be.