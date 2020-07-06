Beat your Lockdown Blues: All your mental health queries answered by Dr Anjali Chhabria

I have been staying at home with my husband for a while. Initially, we managed, but now resources are scarce and his office has also closed down. His company is setting up work online, but he is getting frustrated about no social contact or not being able to go out. Normally, this is not a problem, but he gets extremely angry due to the restricting situation and takes it out on me. He starts criticising everything I do and we have gotten into a lot of fights. I’m tired of trying to understand him and am quite upset. What should I do?

Ans: One might try and displace his/her anger on their loved ones as they are most vulnerable people. Similar situation seems to exist in your home as well where you are experiencing your husband’s displaced anger. Communication is the key here. You need to communicate to him about this displacement pattern and in turn also encourage him to communicate his frustrations to you in a better manner. This will help him get certain things in perspective and also reduce fights between the two of you.

My wife is an anxious person and the whole pandemic has really taken a toll on her mental health, making her a little paranoid. So far, I have been consoling her, but since we live with two young children and my elderly father, I am also starting to get anxious about the situation. She puts on the news every morning and the first thing in the morning we see is increase in number of coronavirus cases in our city. It’s upsetting, but she insists on being informed and safe for all of us. Her anxiety is understandable, but she's become irritable and even the children are picking it up. How can I decrease her anxiety?

Ans: Her anxiety levels appear to be more than normal anxiety experienced by all of us during these unprecedented times. You can suggest her to seek professional help so that her anxiety levels can be better managed. Also, replacing the source of news to say e-news than early morning TV news can help in being selective of news consumption. Discuss the impact being created due to heightened anxiety so that your wife is aware as well. This has to be discussion and not an accusation. Till she seeks professional help, you can assist her in finding alternatives to be informed, yet not be overwhelmed.

I am a college graduate and now the university I was applying to abroad has shut for a year. I got in with a scholarship and it was extremely hard to get to this point. I am feeling useless, hopeless and angry because I don’t know what the situation is going to be like. I had my life planned out and my family is not in a great situation nowadays. Despite everyone telling me it will be okay, I am getting increasingly anxious about my future and taking out my irritation on my family. I also feel guilty because people are going through worse but I still feel this way and can’t do anything about it. I feel very selfish. How do I solve this?

Ans: First, let me assure you what you are feeling is quite normal to feel when things go haywire in our lives. You are allowed to feel angry, hopeless because so many plans, immediate and distant, are now scattered. However, problem arises when your anxiety gets better of you and you end up in a negative loop. In order to help yourself with anxiety, focusing on what can be done instead of what can’t be at this point will help. Investing in shaping your present will help worry less about tomorrow and thus reduce your future based anxiety.