 Adult Autism Awareness Day 2023: Around 18 million people suffer from the disease
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Adult Autism Awareness Day is observed every year on April 18 by autistic adults and their loved ones. The day aims to make life more convenient for autistic adults. 

Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), can be identified as a broad range of conditions that are characterised by challenges pertaining to social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech, and nonverbal communication.

It is important to realize that there’s no one type of autism — these conditions are often individualistic. Adults with autism are also significant contributors to fields of arts, commerce, science, and more.

Causes of Autisim

The autistic condition usually starts during childhood and continues into adulthood and also till the person's death. Sometimes genetic mutations can be linked to the autism of any specific person, studies show that there are more than 100 autism risk genes, which are a very complex combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Signs of Autism

The signs and symptoms of autism deviate from one person to another. ASD in adults can include the following signs:

  • difficulty with speaking to others

  • battles with controlling their emotions

  • focusing interest on one specific topic

  • repeatedly talking about a specific topic

article-image

