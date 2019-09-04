Aditya Aggarwal–YouTube and Social Media Marketing consultant from India

Aditya Aggarwal is an entrepreneur from INDIA who is the cofounder of INDIDIGITAL and Punyadarshan, Today the name of a leading Influencer, marketing agency and Religious Travel firm in India. He is an Internet marketing strategist with past experience of leading big teams at IBM, EDS, WIPRO. He left the highly paid and reputed job of MNC and started internet marketing consultancy for various celebrities, Brands and politicians.

He was born and brought up in INDIA, and over the years he has managed to create a sizeable following as a Marketing Influencer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Aditya has also dabbled in to the viral marketing world, and his team-leadership skills has led him to become one of the most accomplished online marketers in INDIA.

Aditya Aggarwal is a very passionate and goal-oriented professional, who lets derives his inspiration to make a positive impact on this planet. As a social media influencer and Marketing Strategist, he promotes social message, Movies, Brands videos at social media with his influencer network of more than one thousand five hundred influencers across India.

Aditya is also a successful business promoter and Lead generation expert, who has used his extensive knowledge in the online marketing industry to give exposure to small brands as well as big companies. He has grand dreams of spreading knowledge with the power of the internet, and that is why he is a highly self-motivated individual who has been involved in the digital marketing scene for many years now. Through years of hard work and toil, he has successfully carved an image for himself as a successful Digital & marketing consultant, and his commitment and utter devotion to his work means that companies can leverage his unique skill set and expertise as an online marketer to get their desired results. He coached around 789 professionals for online marketing and established a strong online marketing team of Twenty three people working from his two Offices. His strong leadership skill grown his team from two to Twenty three in a short span of Two years without any investor or financial loans.

Aditya Aggarwal is always hungry to learn new things, and it his tenacity and open mindedness towards knowledge that is the secret to his success. He doesn’t let his obstacles get the better of him, and learns from his mistakes. Digital marketing is a field that is constantly evolving, as companies find newer ways to market their products. Thus, as an expert, one has to be innovative and have the ability to think outside the box in order to reach a wider audience on the internet.

Aditya has constantly displayed his creativity in this field and strived to get better and better at his business. He never settles, and because he is always hungry to learn and grow his team, he has the potential to achieve even greater success as his quest for knowledge will lead him to newer opportunities and break more boundaries. No wonder why he is making headways in INDIA with his work.