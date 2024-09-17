 Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAge-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day

Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day

Atla trend is coming back as many celebrities, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonam Kapoor adorns atla patterns.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Ardha-chandra alta | Aditi Rao Hydari | Instagram

Today, where bridal trends are constantly evolving, Bollywood divas are embracing an age-old tradition, giving a kickstart for a glamorous comeback. Atla, a popular red dye design for hands and feet, is taking centre stage as many celebrities, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonam Kapoor, ditched the dramatic mehendi designs for bold, minimalist atla patterns.

Renowned for its rich colour and cultural significance, atla designs are becoming a staple of both heritage and fashion. While the stars are reviving this old art form for modern brides and festive glam, let's take a closer look at how they slayed the alta trend.

New bride Aditi Rao Hydari adorns ardha-chandra alta

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari recently tied the know with her long-time love, Siddharth, in an intimate ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Telangana. While keeping it minimal with her South Indian ensemble, the Heeramandi star donned a tissue organza lehenga embellished with intricate gold zari work from the shelve of the designer label, Sabyasachi.

FPJ Shorts
Good News For Gig Workers: Centre Asks Platform Aggregators to Register 'Partners' On e-Shram For Social Benefits
Good News For Gig Workers: Centre Asks Platform Aggregators to Register 'Partners' On e-Shram For Social Benefits
'I Will Work With The Goal Of Bringing Back Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister,' Says AAP Leader Atishi
'I Will Work With The Goal Of Bringing Back Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi Chief Minister,' Says AAP Leader Atishi
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Becomes TOP Choice For JEE Toppers For Undergraduate Studies In 2024-25
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Becomes TOP Choice For JEE Toppers For Undergraduate Studies In 2024-25
Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day
Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day

She complemented her minimal elegance with traditional gold accessories, but what really stole the show was her palm and feet adorned with beautiful ardha-chandra (half-moon) atla.

Read Also
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
article-image

Sonam Kapoor's 'sindoor look'

Sonam Kapoor at Ambani's Ganeshotsav 2024

Sonam Kapoor at Ambani's Ganeshotsav 2024 | Instagram

This year, at Ambani's Ganeshotsav celebration, Sonam Kapoor turned heads in a red crushed silk ghagra set from ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's unreleased couture collection.

She accentuated her all red-look with statements of jewellery and atla designs on the palm and feet.

Read Also
Sonam Kapoor's 'Sindoor Look' Will Take You Back To Bygone Era
article-image

Atla: A symbol of tradition

Atla, also known as Lakshaya Rasa, Alah, or Mahavar, is a vibrant red dye that women apply to their feet and hands, either in intricate patterns or simple designs. This traditional adornment has deep roots in Indian culture, sublimating fertility and prosperity.

Historically, alta traces back to ancient India, with mentions in the Upanishads as one of the 16 traditional ornaments of a woman, known as Solah Shringar. It holds a cultural significance in East Indian weddings and festive rituals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day

Age-Old Tradition Makes A Comeback As Aditi Rao Hydari & Sonam Kapoor Adorn Red Atla For Ethnic Day

Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, Timing, Sutak And All You Need To Know

Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, Timing, Sutak And All You Need To Know

Vidya Balan Adorns Kanjeevaram Sarees To Pay Homage To MS Subbulakshmi On Her Birth Anniversary

Vidya Balan Adorns Kanjeevaram Sarees To Pay Homage To MS Subbulakshmi On Her Birth Anniversary

Pitru Paksha 2024: Shradh Paksha Starts Today; Know About Rituals, Dates And More

Pitru Paksha 2024: Shradh Paksha Starts Today; Know About Rituals, Dates And More

This Hollywood Actress Adorned Sabyasachi Jewellery On The Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet

This Hollywood Actress Adorned Sabyasachi Jewellery On The Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet