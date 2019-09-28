Adam Heimann to raise his voice through a film on social topic

“Whatever you are doing today do it with the confidence”. Adam Heimann a keen follower of these lines today not only is a successful businessman but also an emotional father and a loving husband. The next big thing he is looking forward to is producing a film in India.

Adam always had a dream of having a closer look of the Indian cinema and hence he decided to produce a film on a social topic- Life of a commoner in Metros. Hailing from a financially stable family to business tycoon, Adam has always relished the luxuries. But he lived the pain of the people starving for their needs.

And in a bid to do something fruitful for them, he choose cinema the best possible way of bringing their problems ahead. Adam is in talks with some of directorial biggies in India and will soon announce his debut Bollywood product.

When asked Adam why a non-commercial topic, he said, “The motive behind making this film is not earning money, but earning accolades from the audience. My film will cover all the difficulties faced by a middle class family in living their lives. This film will not only showcase it but also will put forward what should be done for them by the government and the upper class societies.”

When asked more about the film he said, “I am in talks with few of my director friends in India. We are also in talks with the actors for the lead roles. I will convey it to the media once it is officially finalized.”

Adam has a good presence on social media and he keeps on inspiring the masses. When asked why he choose India to make film, he said, “India has a very intellectual audience and they now want to see meaningful cinema. Films on social topics not only drag Indian audience to the theaters but also bring a change in the society.

