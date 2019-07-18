Actor Rudraksh Jaiswal changes his name to Rudhraksh Jaiswal on Sanjay B Jumaani's recommendation

In 2013, he started off his career as a child-artiste in the magnum opus TV show 'Mahabharat'. In the last six years, Rudhraksh Jaiswal has come a long way and has been a part of several important projects like the 2016 Bollywood film 'Noor', co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The young lad, who grew up in Mumbai and studied in Billabong International School, has been a disciplinarian and a hard-working person since childhood and discovered his calling for quite early in life.

The actor has several important projects in his kitty. While his career was on a constant ascent, he recently decided to change his name from Rudraksh Jaiswal to Rudhraksh (an extra 'H' after 'D') in his name.

When quizzed about the reason behind doing so, he says, "By God's grace, I have been doing very well in my career ever since I stepped into this industry in 2013. I come from a deeply religious and spiritual family and we strongly believe in numbers and the other aspects of astrology. My name itself has spiritual bearings. I met Mr. Sanjay B Jumaani and he recommended adding an 'H' after 'D' in Rudraksh. I am sure it will bring more prosperity and positivity in my personal and professional life."

Rudhraksh will next be seen in 'Dhaka', a Netflix original film in which he shares the screen with actors like Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Hays Wellford, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Geetanjali Thapa. The film has been written by Joe Russo of the Avengers fame.