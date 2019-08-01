Ace youtuber Sunix Thakor to be the digital sensation of the year

Sunix Thakor from Surat has been running one of the top YouTube channels of the country. His journey has not been an easy one having to face a number of hurdles but leaving no stone unturned Sunix had an aim and was on to complete it.

YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish having a tremendous competition in the market but the ones gaining excellence in this field would succeed. A similar story is the one of Sunix who has ace the YouTube content creation by polishing his skills and nurturing them for something big.

Sunix today owns one of the top YouTube channel in India with 1.1 million plus subscribers and 225+ million views on his channel making him a digital sensation. His content truly is the king of the digital market with maximum viewers generated.

Today he has achieved a commendable position in the digital market world.

Sunix has worked with India’s top DJs and singers such as Arjun Kanungo, Sanam, Rahul Jain, Stabin Ben, Rajiv Raja, Dj Goddess, Dj Harsh Sharma and many more.

Sunix also has worked under big labels like T-series, Times Music, Venus, Pehchan Music etc.