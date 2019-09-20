Ace model Ayaan Khan to make his digital Netflix debut

Ace model Ayaan Khan who took over the country with his astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the digital world.

That's right a birdie informed us about the handsome hunk signing a well renowned banner for his debut. The actor/model is in full swing and has pulled up his socks to carry out the role well.

Besides his upcoming project Ayaan is a trained dancer having to know more than a number of dance forms also being a fitness freak the actor is famous for posting a number of fitness routines which is followed and highly inspired by his fans.

Ayaan also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on his acting skills, polishing them for the best.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from his modelling shows, Ayaan is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. His personality and charisma has taken over the B’town world and soon will be slaying the big screen making his fans proud with his jaw dropping performance.

Surely Ayaan’s fans couldn’t wait to witness him on the digital screen with Netflix slaying millions of hearts with his terrific jaw dropping performance.

Apart from acting and dancing Ayaan also loves travelling. Having wanderlust Ayaan has been to a number of destinations and soon will be travelling outdoor for his upcoming shoots.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Ayaan will be seen in an upcoming web series having well renowned starcast under an ace production house.