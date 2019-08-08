Ace business tycoon Imran Khatri’s Khatri Interiors become famous amongst the royals

Imran Khatri from Mumbai has done MBA in finance and marketing having major interest in construction business. Imran leaving no stone unturned has turned the evaluation of his construction business to the next level.

Starting his business in interior decors in 2008. Imran was always a part of the construction world as his family background.

Since Dubai is all about interiors and ambience and glamour. It perfectly suited Imran Khatri’s profile which made him establish ‘Khatri interiors’ naming it after his family.

Having ace architect, design theme who are highly qualified, project management team, number one engineers working under. Khatri interiors has reached the moons under the leadership of Imran Khatri.

Imran Khatri has successfully completed over 1200 commercial projects and numerous high end residential projects working with the royal families of UAE.

Doing projects all over UAE Imran Khatri has his company based in Muscat, Qatar, Dubai and Mumbai and many other countries/cities.

It would also come as a surprise that Imran Khatri is travelling as him being a workaholic provides him various opportunities to travel. Apart from that Imran also has severe interest in sports cars and luxurious watches.