Absinthe Day: Know all about the emerald liquid

Absinthe Day, observed each year on March 5 to celebrate the drink known as “the green fairy.” Absinthe originated in Switzerland in the 18th century and rose to popularity in early 20th century France, especially with artists and writers.

Absinthe is an overproof liquor, meaning it is a spirit whose ABV (alcohol by volume) is over 50%. It is made from medicinal and culinary herbs, plants, and flowers steeped in high-proof spirits.

Created by using wormwood extracts and leaves, the drink may have its roots in medicinal remedies used by the ancient Greeks. However, according to legend, absinthe first came about as a cure-all elixir that was eventually patented by Dr. Pierre Orginaire, a French doctor, around the year 1792.

The recipe for this concoction would continue to be sold in and around Europe as a medicinal elixir in the following years.

French troops in the 1840s were given absinthe as a preventative for malaria so, when they came home, they brought their taste for the drink along with them. Eventually, absinthe would become popular among all social classes.