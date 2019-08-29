Abhishek Borana to welcome talented Punjabi Artists in Bollywood

Celebrity manager Abhishek Borana will be soon launching a movie which will have Punjabi actors and model.

Abhishek is all set to launch Punjabi talent in Bollywood soon. These Punjabi talents have a great knack in acting and can win hearts with their performance and also connect with the audience.

The Punjabi stars Abhishek is planning to launch already have a huge fan base of the Punjabi audience and thousands of admirers on social media. All this love and trust will encourage the Punjabi artists to give their best as they get launched in Bollywood.

Abhishek said that Bollywood is open to all and is welcoming towards new talent. The artists he will be launching are amazing and confident and people are going to fall in love with their performances.

He is quite trustworthy when it comes to launching talents. So it would be interesting to see who are the actors in the film they are coming out with!