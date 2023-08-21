A Star-Studded Affair: Urvashi Rautela Joins WildGlow Smart Skincare Family |

New Delhi: WildGlow is creating a revolution in the skincare industry with its smart skincare range that combines luxury with affordability and science-backed ingredients.

Global beauty icon Urvashi Rautela has collaborated with entrepreneur Rohit Khemmka to launch the smart skincare brand WildGlow which is all set to create waves in the beauty industry!

Urvashi’s Secret Is Out

“As someone who is always in the spotlight, I know the significance of having radiant and healthy skin. But beyond appearances, true beauty is about feeling confident in your own skin and embracing your uniqueness. That's why I am excited to share my secret to glowing skin with all of you!” Urvashi continues, “I absolutely swear by the WildGlow skincare routine. They have a dynamic range of cleansers, toners, and moisturizers that reveal plump and glowing skin with regular use. U Glow Gurl is my favourite! It works as a 2-in-1 primer+moisturizer that helps in blending my make-up smoothly and makes it last longer.”

Urvashi’s is the Perfect Face for WildGlow: Rohit Khemmka, Founder

“I knew that to make WildGlow stand out; we needed someone who embodies beauty, grace, and empowerment. Urvashi's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry and her genuine commitment to self-expression made her the perfect fit for our brand," expressed Rohit Khemmka, WildGlow founder.

WildGlow has blessed the skincare universe with 35 products that hold the prestigious PETA certification, are Dermat-tested, and are powered with vegan-friendly formulations. WildGlow comprises a range of products, including face cleansers, face washes, scrubs, face toners, face serums, moisturizers, masks, and face tools.

As the trailblazing glow-setters make their mark, WildGlow's range of products can be discovered on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Smytten. Starting September 2023, you can also find their products on Nykaa!