A. R. Rahman, Alan Meyerson And Subhash Ghai Announced As Speakers At All About Music 2024

All About Music, India’s premier B2B conference in the music industry, has released the initial lineup of speakers for the 8th edition, promising an exciting and diverse range of global music industry professionals, taking place From August 6 to 8, 2024, at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Some of the speaker names include the renowned composer and playback singer, A. R. Rahman, Subhash Ghai, Lisa Mishra, Andreea Gleeson (CEO, TuneCore). Grammy winning sound engineer and mixer Alan Meyerson, Vivek Raina (Managing Director, Believe India), Marielle Jakobson (Chief Product Officer, Embody) and artists - Sanju Rathod and Chaar Diwari amongst others.

The official theme for All About Music 2024 is ‘Synthesis.’ Embracing change, fostering collaboration, networking and envisioning a sustainable future for the music industry! The 8th edition marks the beginning of a new life cycle for AAM.

Tickets for All About Music 2024 are now available on the Paytm Insider platform. Buy tickets here

For more information, visit - https://allaboutmusic.in/