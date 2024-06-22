 A. R. Rahman, Alan Meyerson And Subhash Ghai Announced As Speakers At All About Music 2024
All About Music is India’s premier B2B conference in the music industry

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

All About Music, India’s premier B2B conference in the music industry, has released the initial lineup of speakers for the 8th edition, promising an exciting and diverse range of global music industry professionals, taking place From August 6 to 8, 2024, at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Some of the speaker names include the renowned composer and playback singer, A. R. Rahman, Subhash Ghai, Lisa Mishra, Andreea Gleeson (CEO, TuneCore). Grammy winning sound engineer and mixer Alan Meyerson, Vivek Raina (Managing Director, Believe India), Marielle Jakobson (Chief Product Officer, Embody) and artists - Sanju Rathod and Chaar Diwari amongst others.

The official theme for All About Music 2024 is ‘Synthesis.’ Embracing change, fostering collaboration, networking and envisioning a sustainable future for the music industry! The 8th edition marks the beginning of a new life cycle for AAM.

