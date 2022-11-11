A Broadway show Sangeet Shivswarajyagatha on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to stage at Royal Opera House in Mumbai

In a city like Mumbai where calenders are perennially buzzing with exceptionally unique theatre events, it is no surprise that the city becomes a host for many innovations and possibilities for stage productions. One such production adding to the list is Sangeet Shivswarajyagatha, a musical Broadway on he life and teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Written and directed by Padmashree Rao, the play is woven into musical narrative with 42 new songs written and composed by Anil Nalawade. The play is organised by Saisha Foundation as a tribute to veteran historian and theatre personality Babasaheb Purandare on his death anniversary on November 15. We learn that the play will be attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde apart from other who's who of the city.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's foresight, his political diplomacy, war skills, vision for the nation, known and unknown warriors who led the Swarajya Movement with him are all timeless and will remain so for the generations ahead. Shivcharitra strengthens the foundation of national character and national values and prepares people to face any crisis. The golden history along with citations of real-life heroes from our Armed Forces, inspirational people, global perspectives are narrated through the preludes,” says the Padmashree Rao and reveals that there will be some live performances showcasing Indian culture, tradition, folk art, and craftsmanship of Shivaji Maharaj's era. “It is our sincere desire and mission that Shivshahi Era should be presented to the people and every Indian citizen should take inspiration from it and contribute towards nation building,” adds the director.

Sangeet Shivswarajyagatha will be presented in Marathi, Hindi and English with the aim of making the young generation understand the country's glorious history. The play will spotlight some of the unknown stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s childhood and growing up years through music. The music in the play is based on local folk music like Waghya Murali, Koligeet, Dhangargeet, Abhang, and Gondhal. “This is an attempt to revive the age-old folk music of Maharashtra,” says music composer of the play Anil Nalawade.

Where: Royal Opera House

When: November 15. 5.30 PM

Contact: +91 9821554130