9 Earring Designs For Every Indian Girl, From Traditional To Experimental, Here Is The Evergreen List Of Dazzling Options

1. Hoops: The hoop earrings dangle like Johnny Cash's 'ring of fire' to deck your ear-sense! From Africa to Asia, the evergreen trend of wearing hoops never fails to beautify pretty outfits with simplicity and bold grace. | Pinterest

2. Jhumke: The earring treasure box is dull without the traditional Indian Jhumke. Currently, various designs of the gregarious Jhumke are available to enhance your look during festive and special events. | Pinterest

3. Bohemian Feather Earrings: The feather earring is another must-have thing to dazzle the bohemian wish of flying in the dream sky. You can try multicolored feathers that go with various attire. | Pinterest

4. Clay Earrings: If you are more inclined towards environment-friendly and sustainable options, vibrant clay earrings are an amazing way to nail the fashion game. | Pinterest

5. Fabric Earrings: While fabric earrings are always a 'win-win' thing to enhance the daily look,. You can easily customise them with your favourite prints. | Pinterest

6. Mirror Earrings: Mirrors come with reflective magic to define your expressive dreams. Become truthful like a mirror, and then wear a mirror to reward this trait. | Pinterest

7. Earring With Lari: A chic conventional earring with delicate 'lari' is matchless to rock the happy celebrations. | Pinterest

8. Cute Floral Earring: Wearing cute emoji and blooming flowers is always good to pair with tops and kurta to manifest positive vibes. | Pinterest