 9 Earring Designs For Every Indian Girl, From Traditional To Experimental, Here Is The Evergreen List Of Dazzling Options
9 Earring Designs For Every Indian Girl, From Traditional To Experimental, Here Is The Evergreen List Of Dazzling Options

9 Earring Designs For Every Indian Girl, From Traditional To Experimental, Here Is The Evergreen List Of Dazzling Options

Mariyam UsmaniUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
FPJ
1. Hoops: The hoop earrings dangle like Johnny Cash's 'ring of fire' to deck your ear-sense! From Africa to Asia, the evergreen trend of wearing hoops never fails to beautify pretty outfits with simplicity and bold grace.

1. Hoops: The hoop earrings dangle like Johnny Cash's 'ring of fire' to deck your ear-sense! From Africa to Asia, the evergreen trend of wearing hoops never fails to beautify pretty outfits with simplicity and bold grace. | Pinterest

2. Jhumke: The earring treasure box is dull without the traditional Indian Jhumke. Currently, various designs of the gregarious Jhumke are available to enhance your look during festive and special events.

2. Jhumke: The earring treasure box is dull without the traditional Indian Jhumke. Currently, various designs of the gregarious Jhumke are available to enhance your look during festive and special events. | Pinterest

3. Bohemian Feather Earrings: The feather earring is another must-have thing to dazzle the bohemian wish of flying in the dream sky. You can try multicolored feathers that go with various attire.

3. Bohemian Feather Earrings: The feather earring is another must-have thing to dazzle the bohemian wish of flying in the dream sky. You can try multicolored feathers that go with various attire. | Pinterest

4. Clay Earrings: If you are more inclined towards environment-friendly and sustainable options, vibrant clay earrings are an amazing way to nail the fashion game.

4. Clay Earrings: If you are more inclined towards environment-friendly and sustainable options, vibrant clay earrings are an amazing way to nail the fashion game. | Pinterest

5. Fabric Earrings: While fabric earrings are always a 'win-win' thing to enhance the daily look,. You can easily customise them with your favourite prints.

5. Fabric Earrings: While fabric earrings are always a 'win-win' thing to enhance the daily look,. You can easily customise them with your favourite prints. | Pinterest

6. Mirror Earrings: Mirrors come with reflective magic to define your expressive dreams. Become truthful like a mirror, and then wear a mirror to reward this trait.

6. Mirror Earrings: Mirrors come with reflective magic to define your expressive dreams. Become truthful like a mirror, and then wear a mirror to reward this trait. | Pinterest

7. Earring With Lari: A chic conventional earring with delicate 'lari' is matchless to rock the happy celebrations.

7. Earring With Lari: A chic conventional earring with delicate 'lari' is matchless to rock the happy celebrations. | Pinterest

8. Cute Floral Earring: Wearing cute emoji and blooming flowers is always good to pair with tops and kurta to manifest positive vibes.

8. Cute Floral Earring: Wearing cute emoji and blooming flowers is always good to pair with tops and kurta to manifest positive vibes. | Pinterest

9. Crochet Earrings: You should also try crochet earrings, that are light and cosy enough to adorn the art of listening.

9. Crochet Earrings: You should also try crochet earrings, that are light and cosy enough to adorn the art of listening. | Pinterest

