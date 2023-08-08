76 Years Of Independence: Centre To Launch 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Web Platform For People's Participation To Honour Bravehearts

After the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign last year to celebrate the 75 years of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 103 Mann Ki Baat announced the launch of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to honour India's bravehearts.

The initiative is taken by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs, and Ministry of Sports. The centre has collaborated with a tech-experiential company Tagbin to creare a web platform for 'Jan Bhagidari' (collective participation). The initiative also marks the culmination of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's independence. The platform is scheduled to go live on August 9 and the campaign will continue till 30 August 2023.

The platform will encourage participation through its 'Take Pledge' feature, which involves four steps: personal details, planting a sapling, reciting the Amrit Kaal pledge, and sharing a selfie with soil or an earthen lamp. After completion, users get a shareable certificate, and their images are stored in a central repository for display on the Pledge Page.

Additionally, users can create digital memorials, dedicated to national 'Veers', which will be installed in villages as a symbol of collective gratitude. The platform will allow 2.5 lakh gram panchayats (village councils) to upload pictures and helps nodal officers track campaign progress in real-time. Users can explore events on an interactive map across panchayats, blocks, and states.

“Our previous successes, with over 2.5 crore videos uploaded during Rashtragaan and more than six crore selfies in Har Ghar Tiranga, have laid the groundwork for our latest endeavour – 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'. With our faith in the transformative power of technology and innovation to unite and inspire, this platform binds our entire nation together," says Saurav Bhaik, the founder of Tagbin.

The user-friendly interface ensures that individuals from diverse backgrounds and all age groups can engage with the platform seamlessly and wholeheartedly. To ensure a strong control environment, the web portal has an AI-based moderation tool to screen images before they appear on the platform.

As India prepares to celebrate 76 years of independence, the 'Mera Maati Mera Desh' initiative stands as a powerful symbol of unity, reverence, and progress.

