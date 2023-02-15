e-Paper Get App
7 Tips to maintain a healthy work life balance

Work-life balance is a term that is a key part of self-care when juggling the responsibilities of your workday, home life, and relationships with your family members and other loved ones.

Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
We've all experienced the sense of having one side of the work-life balance completely consumed by obligations. You might be familiar with the sense of unmet hopes and aspirations on the other side of the spectrum.

That is why you need to have a work-life balance.

The term makes intuitive sense to many of us but can be elusive to achieve.

What are the benefits of having a work-life balance?

A good work-life balance has numerous positive effects, including less stress, a lower risk of burnout, and a greater sense of well-being. This not only benefits employees but employers, too.

It’s one thing to talk about work-life balance. It’s another way to achieve it.

Here are 7 tips for improving your work-life balance.

Learn to say “no”

Set boundaries and work hours

Set goals and priorities

Take a vacation

Prioritize your health

Make space in your schedule for family time

Prioritize quality time

