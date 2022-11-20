7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

Shrikhand Mahadev is siatuated in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. This 75-foot Shivalingam, one of the five Kailash Shivalingams is located at a height of 5,227 metres | Twitter
Phugtal or Phuktal is a Buddhist monastery in the Zanskar Region of Ladakh, built around a natural cave at a height of 3,850 meters | Twitter
Kailash Mansarovar is a well-known sacred site of India that is located in Tibet and is situated at a height of 21,778 feet | unsplash
The highest Gurudwara of the Sikh clan is Hemkund Sahib, and it is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This gurdwara is situated at a height of 4,632 metres. The pilgrimage site is surrounded by lush vegetation against the magnificent Himalayan landscape | Twitter
To reach Kedarnath devotees must journey 14 km from Gaurikund to temple of Kedarnath. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga and Panch Kedar temples | Unsplash
Amarnath is situated at 3888 m above sea level. Every year, devotees visit the miraculous Shiva Linga, which is naturally produced out of single snow. This is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas | Twitter
Badrinath Temple is located in front of the massive Neelkanth Peak, at a height of about 10,200 feet. The temple has a history that dates back to 1,500 B.C since the Vedic Age in India | Twitter
