e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

Vishakha RatnaparakhiUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks |
Follow us on
Shrikhand Mahadev is siatuated in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. This 75-foot Shivalingam, one of the five Kailash Shivalingams is located at a height of 5,227 metres

Shrikhand Mahadev is siatuated in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. This 75-foot Shivalingam, one of the five Kailash Shivalingams is located at a height of 5,227 metres | Twitter

Phugtal or Phuktal is a Buddhist monastery in the Zanskar Region of Ladakh, built around a natural cave at a height of 3,850 meters

Phugtal or Phuktal is a Buddhist monastery in the Zanskar Region of Ladakh, built around a natural cave at a height of 3,850 meters | Twitter

Kailash Mansarovar is a well-known sacred site of India that is located in Tibet and is situated at a height of 21,778 feet

Kailash Mansarovar is a well-known sacred site of India that is located in Tibet and is situated at a height of 21,778 feet | unsplash

The highest Gurudwara of the Sikh clan is Hemkund Sahib, and it is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This gurdwara is situated at a height of 4,632 metres. The pilgrimage site is surrounded by lush vegetation against the magnificent Himalayan landscape

The highest Gurudwara of the Sikh clan is Hemkund Sahib, and it is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This gurdwara is situated at a height of 4,632 metres. The pilgrimage site is surrounded by lush vegetation against the magnificent Himalayan landscape | Twitter

To reach Kedarnath devotees must journey 14 km from Gaurikund to temple of Kedarnath. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga and Panch Kedar temples

To reach Kedarnath devotees must journey 14 km from Gaurikund to temple of Kedarnath. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga and Panch Kedar temples | Unsplash

Amarnath is situated at 3888 m above sea level. Every year, devotees visit the miraculous Shiva Linga, which is naturally produced out of single snow. This is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas

Amarnath is situated at 3888 m above sea level. Every year, devotees visit the miraculous Shiva Linga, which is naturally produced out of single snow. This is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas | Twitter

Badrinath Temple is located in front of the massive Neelkanth Peak, at a height of about 10,200 feet. The temple has a history that dates back to 1,500 B.C since the Vedic Age in India

Badrinath Temple is located in front of the massive Neelkanth Peak, at a height of about 10,200 feet. The temple has a history that dates back to 1,500 B.C since the Vedic Age in India | Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

A routine to follow when you are in no mood to workout

A routine to follow when you are in no mood to workout

DIY: Make this anti-wrinkle nourishing day cream at home in 5 minutes

DIY: Make this anti-wrinkle nourishing day cream at home in 5 minutes

5 greener places in India to travel to breath good air as per Air Quality Index

5 greener places in India to travel to breath good air as per Air Quality Index

Spoken Fest 4.0: Babil Khan shares story about void in his life after his father Irfan Khan's...

Spoken Fest 4.0: Babil Khan shares story about void in his life after his father Irfan Khan's...