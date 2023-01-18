7 Helpful tips that will make your 'picky eater' child love food

Helpful tips that will make your 'picky eater' child love food | FPJ

Kids are not open to experimenting with their food and they like to eat only one type of food like pizza etc. especially when they are within 10 years of age. But eating nutritious food is important for their growth and to increase their appetite; you can try these tips that will not only make your child eat food properly but also make them love their food.

Develop an habit of never skipping breakfast

Breakfast, the first meal of the day for a child might also trigger an increase in their appetite.

Serve the right portion

When you serve the right portion of food to your child, they are not turned off by seeing big portions on their plate and they get the opportunity to ask for more.

Give them choices

Serve at least one alternative dish you know they will eat because they are less likely to not eat anything.

Regular eating schedule

Give them meals at the same time everyday. Offer snack to them in between meals but not too close to the next meal.

Water 30 minutes before a meal

Water is essential for good hydration and aid digestion. It also helps promote the absorption of nutrients.

Be patient with your kid

You can't expect a 3-year-old to know all table manners. Keep mealtime light and relaxed. Avoid scolding your kid.

Get creative at mealtime

Decorate your kid's plate with chocolate sauce on the sides of the plate or on the food. You can also design funny faces with the food on the child's plate. Serve them food in the plate, cup and bowl with their favourite cartoon character on them. Whenever your child completes their meal, appreciate them.

Eating disorders

Eating disorder that usually starts at a younger age in children is Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). Picky eaters restrict intake to those foods they like, which may affect growth and nutrition. Smells, taste, texture, and even food color will prevent them from eating. Kids may be underweight or overweight because they only eat junk food. ARFID is more common in boys than girls and parents should discuss their cause for concern regarding their child's eating habits with a pediatrician or healthcare provider.

For the time being, parents can make mealtime time something to look forward to in the day with a fun food presentation and by giving them favorite healthy food options.

