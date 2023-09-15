6 Smart And Simple Ways To Avoid Disposable Plastic

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Remember that reducing disposable plastic often requires a shift in habits and mindset. Start by making small changes, and gradually incorporate more sustainable practices into your daily life. Every effort counts in the fight against plastic pollution. Pradip Shah the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com suggests smart ways to avoid disposable plastic
Buy in Bulk and support sustainable Brands: Purchase pantry staples in bulk to reduce the amount of packaging waste. Bring your own containers or bags to the bulk store. Support Sustainable Brands: Choose products from companies committed to reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability
DIY Cleaning Products: Make your own cleaning products using simple ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. This reduces the need for plastic bottles of commercial cleaners
Participate in Cleanups: Join local beach or community cleanups to help remove plastic waste from the environment and raise awareness about the issue.
Use natural materials to wrap gifts: Forgo traditional wrapping paper and plastic tape whenever possible and use newspaper, recycled paper, or even fabric to wrap gifts. Use twine or cloth ribbons to secure
Make your period waste-free: There are a number of non-disposable options out there to cut down on period waste, from disposable cups to reusable pads these choices reduce the incredible amount of packaging that most pads and tampons are encased in
Refill stations: Look for stores or markets that offer refill stations for household items like cleaning products, shampoo, and detergent. Bring your own containers to refill instead of buying new plastic bottles
