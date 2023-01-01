6 easy-to-follow head-to-toe skincare routine for smooth and nourished skin | FPJ

Changing seasons can be taxing for your skin. You may love every bit of the freezing temperatures, cold dry air, and long hot showers that winter brings with it, but every inch of your skin and hair gets affected. The air outdoors is harsh and cold, taking away moisture from your skin, while the indoor warmth/heater can dry out the skin further. To control this, there are ways to adjust your winter skincare from head-to-toe that will protect you against the elements this time of year. Here’s how you can winterproof yourself by following this winter guide:

Hydrate your skin:

Hydrate your skin from within by drinking 2-3 litres of water daily. This will protect your skin from becoming dehydrated. Another important part of our body that we usually sideline. Our scalps, unfortunately, aren't immune to the drying effects of the cold winter weather. As a result, moisture is stripped leaving us more prone to irritation and dandruff. Regular scalp oil massage to boost circulation to the hair follicles is recommended. This rush of blood and oxygen nourishes skin cells and resolves to flake.

Sunscreen:

It's also worth noting that UV damage is also a risk in the winter, with the sun’s rays taking effect even in the cooler climate. Opting for nourishing moisturiser and oils for extra hydration can make facial SPF a mainstay in your skincare regime year-round.

Apply moisturiser:

Even though we are kitted out head to toe with comforting knitwear, our body is still at risk from winter-induced dryness. No matter how comforting a hot water bath sounds, it must be avoided, as this may strip moisture from your skin.

Immediate application of moisturiser/ lotion post-shower is recommended to keep your skin smooth and supple.

Needless to say, exfoliation is a must to remove dead cells and it help develop the new skin cells. Recommendation to use a scrub once or twice a week can help in rejuvenating the skin.

Lip and hair care:

You can un-chap your lips by applying a vanilla scrub of 2 parts sugar,1 part olive oil, and a dash of vanilla essence mixed well together. This will help your lips to be moisturized and smooth. For the lips, a lip balm is a must.

Blow drying or styling your hair is a big no as this might brittle the hair and further damage more.

Foot care:

Your feet too need that extra attention to remain crack free. Wash them with warm water at night. Generously apply the cream on them, to which glycerin and crushed camphor ( kapoor) have been added. Wear loose cotton socks throughout the night to prevent them from developing cracks. Lactic acid cream is a better option. A pedicure is the perfect winter treat for feet.

Healthy diet:

Consuming a rich diet in vitamin E, dry fruits, flax seeds, and chia seeds will add a radiant glow to your skin.

Lastly, listen to your body and what it needs, and stay healthy from within.

