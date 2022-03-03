54% of Indian women comfortable in taking the lead during intimacy

New Delhi: According to a Gleeden survey, 54 per cent of women feel comfortable in taking the lead during intimacy. Women above the age of 40 are even more comfortable, with 67 per cent revealing they are happy to do so.

According to dating App Gleeden's community, 33 per cent of Indian women who subscribed to the app declare having started online dating after the painful break-up of a complicated relationship. The data varies depending on the gender of the subscriber. According to the "sought relationship type" preference checked in their profiles, men look mostly for "anything exciting" (89 per cent) and for short-term relationships (75 per cent), while women look mostly for "virtual companionship" (84 per cent) and "long-term relationships" (67 per cent).

According to a survey, women engage in an average of four online conversations with the same amount of users before picking one to date. The length of the virtual interaction may vary but on average it lasts one month before attempting to know each other in real life.



Is Intimacy a parameter for getting into relationships?

The answer may vary depending on the gender of the subscribers. According to the survey, intimacy is paramount for 62 per cent of men and 79 per cent of women.



Percentage of women who want intimacy first and then sex

At least 77 per cent of women wish to build an intellectual connection before diving into the physical part of their dating.

Intimacy is key to a successful marriage say 93 per cent of users, and 27 per cent say that they were never able to build it because time has eroded, and 72 per cent now feel estranged from their spouses.



The reason why they users choose Gleeden over other dating apps is because of the level of privacy and discretion the app offers, since they weren't feeling ready to let their circles know they are dating again. On Gleeden, they have the chance to do it discreetly.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:47 AM IST