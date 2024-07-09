5 Unhealthy Eating Practices To Avoid During Monsoon

The monsoon weather makes it an ideal season for causing viral infections, fevers, and other diseases. One of the main reasons for being prone to such a problem is because of the food that we consume. Therefore, is it essential to practice healthy food habits and eliminate unhealthy eating habits to avoid sickness during rains.
Stop eating outside foods
Eat less at restaurants and street food stalls as the monsoon season can lead to the growth of germs and fungi, causing food poisoning and foodborne illness. Instead, opt for a healthy and balanced meal at home during the rainy season.
Have limited seafood
Restrict yourself from fish and seafood during the rains. These foods are particularly susceptible to infection during this season due to the increased pollution and water contamination. Hence, it is always advisable to avoid seafood during monsoon.
Limit fried food consumption
Monsoon weather makes the perfect mood for fried foods such as pakodas, vada pav, samosa, and much more. However, fried food can cause several problems, such as indigestion, bloating, and diarrhea. It is essential to avoid fried food and excessive oil consumption during cooking to promote better health.
Wash vegetables
The season's temperature and humidity are ideal for the growth of bacteria and fungi, especially on green leafy vegetables. That's why it is extremely important to wash your vegetables and fruits before using them, as it can help avoid viral infection during the rainy season.
Avoid cold food
Lastly, it is also essential to avoid cold foods such as ice cream, cold drinks, ice water, etc, during the monsoon as it can lead to cold, cough and fever. Instead, opt for warm and healthy meals that will provide health benefits and further keep you away from illness during the season.