5 trending shows and movies to watch this week

FARZI

Farzi follows a small-time artist, Sunny, who is drawn into the world of counterfeiting after creating a perfect fake currency. His life takes a perilous turn when a gangster and an honest police officer get involved in the chaos. The web series marks actor Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut and also stars South sensation Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Available: Amazon Prime Video

DEAR ISHQ

This romantic drama offers a perfect break from the action thrillers that are ruling OTT these days. Starring Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani, Dear Ishq revolves around a famous author, Abhimanyu, who gets involved in a competitive challenge with Asmita, for whom life is more than mere fiction. Watch their rivalry turn into love in this new series. It is directed by Atif Khan.

Available: Disney + Hotstar

THE ROMANTICS

If you love Bollywood movies, then this is a must-watch docuseries. It pays homage to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, who is credited with founding Indian cinema’s romantic genre. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, the docuseries features Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, among several others talking about their experience of working with the filmmaker.

Available: Netflix

THE WOLF PRINCESS

Are you tired of binge-watching regular content? Then you can binge-watch this Chinese drama. It’s an intriguing historical series about a princess who is bitten by a wolf. While the tragedy leads her to live a double life, the entrance of a young nobleman provides her with a ray of hope by expressing his intention of helping her. Will they be successful in solving Ling Long’s issue? The Chinese drama is based on the novel Exquisite Wolf Heart.

Available: MX Player

DIE HART

Die Hart, a popular comedy series starring actor Kevin Hart, was recently released. The plot revolves around Hart’s crafted character, who desires to be an action hero. He enrolls at a school to become an action hero. There are several unexpected obstacles that he must conquer to achieve his dream. In addition to Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Travolta play important roles in the film.

Available: Amazon Prime Video

