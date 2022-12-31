5 quick makeup hacks for a date night on New Year's Eve

It's the last day of the year and it's also the day to mark the last date of the year. In fact, you never know your man may have plans to ask your 'yes'. While your date evening may be at home, watching a movie or cooking dinner, make it special and look your best. Here are five quick tips to get the best make-up look to lead your own love story.



Blush blush



Create a glowing base using a satin-finish foundation. Dust off any extra powder and swirl th blush brush into the apples of your cheeks. Choose your favourite shade or one deep and distinctive colour. Mix outward to create a diffused radiance and apply blush to your eyelids. With it apply mascara and curl your eyelashes. To coat even the shortest lashes, twirl the wand upwards while holding it horizontally at the roots of your false eyelashes.



Glow up



Melt a cheek tint or balm between your fingertips and gently massage it onto your face until it is completely absorbed before adding makeup. Then do a regular makeup application. Use a fluffy foundation brush to apply foundation to the high points of your face, going from the bridge of your nose, your cheekbones, and your chin, starting at the top of your forehead. Use the bronzer on your eyelids to provide warmth and a soft shadow. Apply more balm with your finger to your cheekbones, browbones, cupid's bow, and the bridge of your nose to increase your luminosity.



Go Graphic



Graphic eyeliner makes a dramatic statement. It is cool, and is all you need to make your stunning eyes explode. Grab a gel-cream eyeliner pencil and a thin eyeliner brush. Start by drawing a thin line from the inside corner of your eye outward, flicking up at the corners to give the appearance of an exaggerated cat-eye. Return to your inner corner now, and draw an arching line tying your top wing to your lower wing along your crease.



Blue powder shade



The powdered blue shade from 90s make-up trend is ideal for a midday date that ends up turning into a nightcap. Use a moisturizing primer first. Apply a neutral eyeshadow base next. This will help to even out your skin tone and make the blue pigment stand out more. Finally, apply a sky-blue shadow using a fluffy eyeshadow brush.



Smoky eye look



Smokey eyes never fail to make you look hot. Choose a golden eye shadow instead of the standard go-to shadows like jet black and purple hues. Apply bronze makeup to the lids. Smoke out the corners with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. To create depth and make your eyes stand out, dab a small amount of pale gold shimmer in the centre of each lid. Add an extending mascara to the end.

