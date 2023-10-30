5 Spooky Cocktails To Try At Home This Halloween

Halloween is synonymous with spooky decorations, imaginative costumes, and, naturally, the consumption of delightful cocktails to infuse an eerie atmosphere into your gatherings. The festival, traditionally celebrated on October 31 in numerous Western countries, has also gained popularity in urban India, particularly in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Whether you're hosting a haunted house party or simply seeking a chilling night in, these five Halloween-inspired cocktails will add a touch of eerie enchantment to your festivities.

GRAVE DIGGER

You need ingredients like 60 ml BACARDÍ Anejo Cuatro, 30 ml espresso, 20 ml heavy cream, and 20 ml sugar syrup to make the cocktail by Jonas Ax, Mixologist and Advocacy Lead, at Bacardi India. Add all the ingredients together in a shaker and shake it well with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a glass. Toast burnt marshmallows on a stick to use as garnish, along with cinnamon powder.

WITCH’S CAULDRON

Add some 50 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca, 30 ml cranberry juice, and 20 ml lime juice with ice in a shaker to make the cocktail by Jonas Ax, Mixologist and Advocacy Lead, at Bacardi India. Shake well! Strain it into two pumpkin props and serve as shooters. Garnish with a burnt orange wedge.

ELIXIR

Lucifer’s Elixir is a hauntingly delicious cocktail that combines the rich notes of Lucifer’s Gold Whisky with the zing of lime juice and a touch of sweetness from simple syrup. Add 2 oz Lucifer’s Gold, 0.75 oz blackberry syrup, 0.5 oz lime juice, 0.5 oz simple syrup, and 1 capsule of activated charcoal to a shaker and shake well. Serve it with some egg whites or vegan foam to make it even more spooky!

RUM REAPER

The Rum Reaper is a crimson-hued cocktail with a bite. Viva El Ron mingles with cranberry juice and grenadine syrup, while a touch of lime adds a tangy twist. Mix 2oz Viva El Ron white rum, 1 oz cranberry juice, 0.5 oz grenadine syrup, 0.5 lime juice and soda well. Garnish the drink with edible cocktail decorations like gummy bears & plastic spiders

GHOST EYES

Build 60 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca, 30 ml lychee juice, and 15 ml lime juice over ice and slowly pour blue curacao over the top to make the cocktail by Jonas Ax, Mixologist and Advocacy Lead, at Bacardi India. Serve in a highball glass with 2 lychees stuffed with black olives, skewered, to make your ghostly eyes. Beware; the spirits are always watching.

