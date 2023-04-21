5 Reasons why you should consider to opt for plant-based diets right now

In recent years, plant-based diets have been found to be a better alternative to traditional meat products. As compared to vegan diets, animal products have been proven to pose serious health as well as environmental disadvantages, resulting in the switch.

While conventional meat items are known to be good sources of protein and nutrition, plant-based diets are considered a much healthier alternative. “They not only offer more nutritional benefits than animal proteins but also contain far lesser calories and saturated fats,” says Sohil Wazir, COO, Blue Tribe backed by former team India captain Virat Kohli.

He says, plant-based proteins are made using key ingredients like vegetable protein extract, tofu, soy, seitan or wheat gluten, pea protein, potato starch, and lentils. "When consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, there are many benefits of plant-based diets," he adds.

It helps in maintaining a healthy heart

MICHAELA ZOLAKOVA

It is a known fact that meat products possess saturated fat, which can directly lead to heart-related problems amongst people. On the contrary, as per researchers, following a healthier plant-based diet is found to be effective in reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases substantially. Plant-based options include the likes of green leafy vegetables, yellow vegetables, virgin olive oil, whole grains, fatty fish, tomatoes, walnuts, and fruits that are known to be anti-inflammatory.

Lowers risk of cancer and other diseases

Studies have shown that processed meat products like bacon and sausages have a history of being integrated with immoderate sodium and nitrate. These are often used as preservatives and can lead to cancer, heart problems, diabetes, obesity, and other diseases. However, according to research conducted by the American Institute for Cancer Research, plant-based diets can help lower the risk. It recommends the intake of a rich diet of vegetables, grains, beans, seeds, nuts, and fruits in order to reduce the risk of cancer, type 2 diabetes, and other health concerns.

Highly efficient in reducing inflammation

Inflammation is referred to as the human body’s protective response as a means to repair tissues, clear infections, and heal from injuries. However, prolonged inflammation can often be harmful as it can lead to many chronic diseases. Inflammation, if not treated for long periods can damage the body’s cells and tissues, and may lead to cancer. On the other hand, plant-based diets can help in resolving inflammation. The key nutrients as well as antioxidants of a plant-based diet can help boost the body’s immune system and help in removing triggers to some diseases.

It helps in losing weight and maintaining a healthy body

Swapping a meat-heavy diet with a plant-based one makes sense if you are planning to shed those extra kilos. Experts state that diets that are abundant in meat products, especially red meat, may often lead to obesity amongst people. According to reports, being obese, you are at a much higher risk of suffering from cancer. Adopting a balanced plant-based diet alongside regular exercising, however, may prove instrumental in reducing weight. Moreover, consuming plant-based diets high in fiber can help in lowering your cholesterol levels while also stabilising blood sugar.

Improving overall gut health

Studies have highlighted the significant advantages of plant-based diets when it comes to improving your overall gut health. It has been reported that fiber-rich foods like lentils, whole wheat, nuts, vegetables, and oats help in maintaining the ecosystem of the bacteria in the gut.

Plant-based diets can promote a substantial increase in commensal bacteria and a reduction in pathogenic bacteria, owing to the high content of dietary fiber, polyunsaturated fatty acids, phytochemicals, and vegetable proteins. As a result, the increased diversification of the gut microbiota will lead to it becoming more resilient.

