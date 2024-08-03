5 Must Have Apps To Experience Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics app offers a comprehensive experience for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games. It provides real-time medal counts, a customisable schedule, breaking news, and exclusive insights. The app also features a Games Map for events and cultural activities, a Torch Relay tracker, and a section for managing ticketed sessions. Its unique selling point is the ability to personalize the experience with favourite sports, teams, and athletes, making it an essential companion for spectators and fans alike.

Available on: iOS, Android

Olympics Go! Paris 2024

The "Olympics GO! Paris 2024" app offers a unique blend of city-building and sports competition. Players can design and manage a vibrant city around iconic Olympic venues while participating in 12 sports mini-games, such as archery, swimming, and track and field. The app aims to capture the excitement of the Olympic Games by allowing users to compete, win, and celebrate their achievements virtually. It also provides real-time updates on events, schedules, and results, enhancing the overall Olympic experience for fans worldwide.

Available on: iOS, Android

PinQuest

PinQuest by the Olympic Channel offers an interactive way to explore the Olympic Games. This app provides users with engaging quizzes and trivia about the Olympics, allowing them to earn virtual pins and badges. It features a wide range of questions covering various aspects of Olympic history, sports, and athletes. The app is designed to be both educational and entertaining, appealing to fans of all ages. With regular updates and new challenges, PinQuest keeps users engaged and informed about the Olympic movement.

Available on: iOS, Android

Get Set – Train Smarter

The Get Set app by the International Olympic Committee is designed to help users stay fit and active. It offers a variety of workout plans and exercises inspired by Olympians, catering to all fitness levels. Users can track their progress, set goals, and receive motivational tips from athletes. The app also features interactive challenges and a global leader board, allowing users to compete and connect with others worldwide. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete, Get Set provides the tools and inspiration needed to achieve your fitness goals.

Available on: iOS, Android