5 life-changing strategies for those going through a low phase of life by Gaur Gopal Das

We all have New Year resolutions – some said and some unsaid – and most of them sink in the second day of the month or in some days. And while life goes on, we all go through bad days, which are unavoidable in all of our lives and when we feel loosing purpose in our lives |

We seek a little inspiration and motivation, which can help us sail through those difficult times. Indian monk Gaur Gopal Das suggests five strategies to up our chances of success and make the most of this year and kick off the year on the right note |

Practice mindfulness by emphasising the importance of being present in the moment and living in a state of awareness. This can be achieved by practicing mindfulness techniques such as meditation and journaling to help with this |

Setting clear goals will help you stay focused and motivated. Break down large goals into smaller, and more manageable steps |

Cultivate gratitude by developing an attitude of gratitude by regularly reflecting on the things in their life that they are thankful for. This can help to increase overall happiness and satisfaction |

Give back to communities and make a positive impact in the world. This can help to give your life a sense of purpose and fulfilment |

Be true to yourself and live in alignment with values and beliefs. Let go of the need to conform to societal expectations and focus on living in an authentic way. For more such tips by Gaur Gopal Das tune into his book 'Life's Amazing Secrets' available at Audible.in |

