5 Golden Rules For Quick 20 Kg Weight Loss; Fitness Trainer Reveals Shredding Secrets Without Strict Diet

Supratim Chowdhury | Instagram

Weight loss can be tough, and many people are still trying to find the best way to do it. From strict diets to regular exercise, there are lots of ways to work towards weight loss. To help make it easier, fitness trainer and nutritionist Supratim Chowdhury, also known as 'The Supratim Official' on Instagram, is on a mission to 'On a mission to transform 10 M peoples health.' He often shares easy tips for weight loss with his followers. In a recent video, he talked about his own weight loss journey and how he got a toned body after losing 20 kg.

5 golden rules for quick weight loss

In the video, he stated, "Five golden rules for quick weight loss: By following these, I lost 20 kg." Below are the five golden rules by Supratim Chowdhury:

The first golden rule was to finish your dinner early. He mentioned having dinner from 7 PM to 8 PM to promote weight management and a healthy eating habit.

While all of us know that drinking 3-4 litres of water every day is essential, the fitness creator emphasised it as the second golden rule. He said, "Drink 3-4 litres of water every day."

The third golden rule he mentioned was to "eat 50 per cent less every day and maintain a calorie deficit."

Another important rule focused on the fitness regime. The nutritionist suggested following an every-day workout routine for 30-40 minutes. However, consistency is the key to seeing results during the weight loss journey.

The last and final golden rule for quick weight loss is to stay stress-free during your journey. He said it is an "important" thing to not stress during the weight loss process, as it may affect you mentally and physically.