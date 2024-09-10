5 Expert Tips For Men To Navigate Feelings Of 'Fertility Failure'

Representative image | Canva

According to a recent WHO report, 1 in 6 couples experience difficulties with pregnancy, making infertility a growing global concern. It is a highly emotional and psychological problem that affects millions of couples globally.

Though infertility talks have increased in rate, the focus has always been on female infertility. Nonetheless, male infertility is a major factor, impacting about 40% of couples experiencing infertility issues. But there's hesitation to talk freely about male infertility due in part to societal stigmas and unawareness.

However, it is essential for men to take equal care of their emotional and mental health. Here are tips that can help you navigate the feeling of "fertility failure," along with expert tips from Dr Aswati Nair, Nova IVF Fertility, Rajouri Garden.

Representative image | Canva

Navigating the emotional realm around male infertility

It’s Okay to “Fail”

Acknowledging failure is the first step towards any form of success. Further on this, Dr Aswati said, "Experiencing difficulties in carrying a pregnancy to term is more common than often assumed. It's essential to recognise that fertility journeys vary greatly and differ from one couple to another."

Acknowledge your emotions

Understanding your feelings can be a big step in the process while dealing with issues related to infertility. Any of these feelings, anger, resentment, guilt, loneliness, loss, or failure, are valid. When they occur at the same time, it's normal and can be very stressful.



The expert added, "The first step towards healing is confronting these emotions instead of suppressing them. By acknowledging and accepting your feelings, you can begin to process them and move forward on the path to emotional recovery."

Ensuring Adequate Sleep

Getting enough sleep is essential for mental and physical health, allowing your body and mind to perform at their best. Lack of sleep hurts general well-being and has been associated with an increased risk of mood disorders.

"Disruptions in sleep patterns can increase the likelihood of conditions such as bipolar disorder and depression. Hence, it is crucial to ensure an adequate sleep of at least 7 hours even during such challenging times," stated by Dr Aswati.

Look after yourself

Even if fertility problems provide unique difficulties, it is crucial to put your physical, mental and social health first. Being well for yourself is essential to being a good parent. It might be difficult to find a balance between taking care of oneself and meeting the needs of others, but it is worth putting effort into.



Adding to this, the doctor said, "Ensuring adequate exercise, maintaining a well-balanced diet, managing stress, and incorporating self-care and relaxation techniques are other important steps in supporting your overall well-being."

Support System

It is crucial to cultivate a supportive social network and have conducive work and home environments. Make sure to stay connected with your close friends and family members and seek professional help when needed. Additionally, being open to your partner about your emotions is essential to understanding each other better.