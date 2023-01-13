5 expert-backed fundamentals of menstrual hygiene which are directly connected to solving infertility issues

In order for women, girls, and other menstruators to realise their full potential, good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) is essential. Women's reproductive health, their capacity to have children, and the health of their offspring are all impacted by a variety of factors. Some of these elements—like nutrition, smoking, and alcohol use—are well-known.

Your uterus and ovaries are only a small part of your reproductive system. And poor vaginal cleanliness might cause more significant problems. It is equally necessary to practice good vaginal hygiene. It may occasionally also contribute to infertility. Dr Nisha Pansare, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune says maintaining good vaginal cleanliness may increase your fertility in addition to helping you avoid infections leading to a healthy pregnancy. “Certain illnesses, including certain sexually transmitted diseases, are more likely to occur during menstruation. The mucus that often plugs your cervix opens during menstruation to allow blood to move out of the body, which increases the risk of infection. As a result, germs can ascend into your uterus and pelvic cavity. Yeast infections are also more frequent when the pH of the vagina changes,” says Dr Pansare.

Here are four fundamentals of period hygiene

Wash often:

To keep your body clean and prevent odour, take a shower or a bath at least once a day. We all know that we should wash our hands after using the restroom, changing monthly pads, and cleansing our vulva and vagina, but doing so before is just as crucial. Consider all the things you pass on the way to the restroom.

And Wash Correctly:



Your vulva and vagina need a distinct sort of wash product since they are more delicate than other areas of your body. Never use regular body soap or body wash; only wash your skin on the outside. Avoid using shampoo or douches on your private parts since they may disrupt your acidity and natural bacteria. Choose a wash made specifically for intimate usage, or simply wash your hands with warm water.

From front to back, wipe:

Most likely, you don't give using toilet paper much thought. But there are correct and incorrect approaches! When you wipe from back to front, you run the risk of exposing your vagina to dangerous anal germs, which can result in illnesses including yeast and urinary tract infections. Always wipe from front to back, and make an effort to separate your vaginal and anal wiping.

Think about your wardrobe:

Avoid wearing tight garments or textiles that restrict airflow between your legs. Wearing garments near your vulva can increase moisture and heat, which can also irritate your skin. To keep dry and fresh, dress comfortably in loose-fitting cotton undergarments.

Change tampons and pads often:



The danger of infection and toxic shock syndrome rises when you use the same sanitary product repeatedly (TSS). Additionally, prolonged contact with wet sanitary pads can irritate your skin, which eventually breaks down and puts you at risk for infection.

Occasionally, your school, doctor's office, food banks, or other neighbourhood groups will assist you in obtaining the necessities. There is no shame in asking for a little assistance because occasionally we are all caught without supplies!

Menstrual hygiene is more than just a phrase for cleanliness; it is crucial for a woman's body and even more crucial for her health. For a person's mental health, personal growth, and societal progress in general, it is crucial to be able to discuss menstruation without embarrassment or inhibition.

Everyone needs to be aware of the ideal period hygiene techniques. So many of our menstrual experiences are clouded by stigma and false information. Understanding the fundamentals of menstrual hygiene can not only help you feel confident and young throughout your period, but you'll also be keeping yourself healthy!

