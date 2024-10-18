5 Essential Albums by Indian Guitarists You Need To Hear

Antaheen |

Over the past few years, many Indian independent musicians have been focusing on releasing singles, and attracting listeners through YouTube or the audio streaming platforms. Some of them club these songs as an EP or a full-fledged album. This is unlike in the West, where albums still rule.

This year, however, one has been hearing some good albums in different indie genres, from desi hip-hop and Hindi pop to folk-fusion and electronica. There are quite a few releases, and it would be difficult to accommodate all in this column. Hence, we shall stick to five albums released by Indian guitarists, who also compose original songs. Two feature individual acts, and three involve collaborations. They are in no particular order, and with each album, three songs have been chosen as essential listening.

Chirag Todi |

Let’s begin with Ahmedabad-based songwriter, composer and guitarist Chirag Todi’s album Bangers Only. What’s impressive is the versatility of this selection, consisting of seven English, two Hindi and one Tamil song in genres ranging from rock, pop, jazz and Indo-fusion. Four of the 10 tracks are new, while the others were released as singles earlier.

Of the three listening choices, one can begin with the opening English song Spiced Lemonade, featuring singer and co-composer Aditi Saigal aka Dot. It’s got some smooth vocals, a catchy guitar phrase and a lovely keyboard solo. Add to that the cool video directed by Hawwa and featuring model Santana Roach. Then there’s the English number Walking On A Minefield, where Chirag makes his debut as a vocalist. Naturally, there is a fab guitar solo. Finally, one may choose the Hindi tune Saaya, featuring mellow vocals by Meera against the backdrop of strings. The album also features singers Siddharth Basrur, Nihira Joshi-Deshpande, Anubha Kaul and M.S. Krsna.

Next, one can try out composer-guitarist Dhruv Ghanekar’s Voyage 2. A sequel to his similarly-themed 2015 album, the new set blends Indian folk melodies with global tunes and textures. Of the song recommendations, there’s Assamese singer Kalpana Patowary’s O Sorothiya, which has a catchy hook, and guest vocals by rapper Illa Straight. Vaishali Samant, known for her Marathi song Aika Dajiba, sings another Marathi footstomper Jatra here. Interestingly, this song blends local folk with world music flavours. Finally, Ila Arun’s Nacho is a quintessential Rajasthani number, bursting with energy. The album also features Asha Sapera and Nandini Srikar, who presents a contemporary version of the famous shloka Suprabhatam. Dhruv’s solos dazzle.

Album No 3 is guitarist Claver Menezes’s Divide. Popular on the Indian live scene for nearly 25 years, Claver has released similar compilations under the two-part Diverse Delusions. His style is hard rock and metal. The new album features K.C. Loy, Jaishankar, Upasana Chhetri, Manas Jha and others. This column’s shortlists are led by R.I.P. featuring the marvellous voice of Hebza William, and the tie-up with Darren Das on Juicehead, which starts on an acoustic note and shifts into electric mode. Finally, there’s the instrumental Fuguesol

If these three albums involved multiple collaborations, the other two are single-act releases. Though Pune band Antaheen’s debut album Long Story Short may seem to be in the pop-rock space with doses of grunge, its main feature is the amazing quality of guitaring. Vocalist-guitarist Amar Kulkarni comes up with some amazing solos and fill-ins. The album is produced by Vinay Kaushal, himself an accomplished guitarist. Six songs are in Hindi, and one is in English. We’d choose the opening number Qaafila. which talks of how life’s caravan is moving on. Then, there is Ankahi Baatein, where Vinay plays acoustic guitar, and Floating, which talks about infinite existence.

The final selection is Electric by the Amyt Datta Electric Power Quartet. Kolkata-based Amyt is one of India’s guitar veterans, having played with the bands Shiva and Skinny Alley. This album uses some tracks composed earlier, and is a diverse example of electric jazz-rock. While all pieces have been brilliantly played, Red Plant, Ironic Bironic and Pulse would be our picks. That’s a lot of music. Play on.